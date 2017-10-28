News By Tag
Sandi Piatz Joins Board of Directors for Ascensus Trust
Site Leader of Fargo, ND Microsoft Campus Appointed As External Board Member
Ascensus Trust provides comprehensive trust and custodial services to both qualified and non-qualified employee benefits plans across the nation, offering integrated solutions that increase efficiency and make it simpler for business owners to manage their plans. It is overseen by a seven-member board of directors (four external and three internal).
Ms. Piatz joins the board as an external member, bringing nearly 20 years of technology consulting, operations, and management experience to her role. She currently serves as director and site leader for Microsoft's Fargo, ND campus, where she partners with business leaders across several units to drive growth and customer engagement while fostering the Microsoft culture within the campus community.
Fellow external board members include:
· Marilyn Foss, outside general counsel for the North Dakota Bankers Association, who joined the board in 1987;
· Clifton "Buzz" Hudgins, retired CFO of Basin-Electric, who has served on Ascensus Trust's board of directors since 1992; and
· Jim Hambrick, senior vice president of Cornerstone Bank, who joined the board in 2016.
Bob Guillocheau, Ascensus' chairman and CEO, Rick Irace, chief operating officer of the firm's retirement division, and Brad Kraft, president of trust services, serve as internal members of Ascensus Trust's board of directors.
"We feel extremely fortunate to be able to add Sandi to Ascensus Trust's board of directors," said Guillocheau. "Her experience and business acumen—along with her leadership and management skills—will go a long way toward helping us shape policies and drive the company's success."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, wcj and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $151 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com.
