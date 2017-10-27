Brighton releases "Stories from Lone Moon Creek: Meanderings" from author Teresa Millias

As a testament to her literary imagination, Teresa Millias continues to weave a tapestry of short stories filled with the richness of human interaction and emotional resonance, reminiscent of the works of Laura Engalls Wilder.

-- Brighton Publishing LLC proudly announces the eBook release ofby author Teresa Millias in the fifth installment of herThe eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for release in early 2018 and will be distributed by Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso Book Machine Network.Synopsis: Push forward, push back, push to the side—one way or another you are going to move with the times. With some occurrences, it is impossible to keep changes at bay, we must go forward. With others, it is possible to side step the alteration ...while other changes push us harshly into the 'bank of the creek.' When there, we become the power to alter the path of society, or not.As in all the volumes of the Lone Moon Creek series,pushes hard to maintain a standard of goodness and ethics in the tumultuous stream of relativism and disconnectedness.The many characters who have entered the pages of this series in the past, and now the characters in Meanderings, bring their stories with them. Somehow they all 'rub shoulders' with someone who gives them a little push, or maybe not so little, toward the outer edge of the 'meandering stream of society,' to where they have a chance to change their lives. Characters, who were left stranded in previous volumes, often float back into the short story venue to make a significant change in their lifestyle.Agnes and Marjory continue to stay at the forefront of each story, not for any earth shaking reason, but just to display the continuity of small towns. They have, however, brought along information about themselves for the reader to digest. Have you been putting the pieces of their lives together like a puzzle?Meander through the stories to discover the new lives of those pushed to the limit. Did they embrace the change of betterment or resign to mediocrity? Did Zoe, the 'Juvenile Delinquent' who desecrated the Shrine ever really change? Did Willie from Bushel Basket Lane come to know his parents as 'caring'? Would Taylor's BACK SHIRT business become successful when her degrading ex-husband reenters her life? Find out how a grandfather manages to bring out the best in his teenaged grandson when his father couldn't—or did he? A millionaire slumlord wcj is determined to have his college graduate excel in 'business' just like he did. Will Frederick be the next owner of the 'Rats' Nest'?Would you survive being pushed against a 'water's edge' until you changed …one way or another?"As a testament to her literary imagination, Teresa Millias continues to weave a tapestry of short stories filled with the richness of human interaction and emotional resonance, reminiscent of the works of Laura Engalls Wilder in her "Little House" series." said Brighton Publishing LLC.Teresa was born in Cooperstown, NY and lives in Worcester, NY. She attended the K-12 Central School in Worcester and graduated with eighteen others in her Senior Class.Continuing her education, she received her degree in Elementary Education from SUNY at Oneonta, New York.Teresa taught Kindergarten and First Grade at Worcester CS for twenty-five years developing the love of reading and writing.She has always had a fondness for the arts and has delved into painting, piano education, creativity, garden sculpting, quilting, and writing.She says rural life has a kindness and goodness with a touch of mystique which she tries to describe in her stories.Teresa has three children and nine grandchildren.