Fifty-Five and Older Community's Sales Increase by 1000% After Shifting Sales Strategy
Even though conceptual development of Huntington looked very much like most 55 and older housing communities, when the sales office opened, it became clear something was unique about the Huntington buyer.
Early plans included plenty of amenities, a giant clubhouse, a variety of opportunities for frequent socializing, exercise and activity right on site.
However, because amenities for this kind of lifestyle were not part of the initial build-out and would have to come later, homes had to sell based on what the buyer could see: new homes in Flagler County's tranquil countryside with easy accessibility to Ormond Beach.
Early sales were staggered and community management convened to develop a new approach. Instead of targeting the socially active 55 and older buyer, it became logical to reach those looking to simply relax and live a quiet maintenance-
"About six months ago, we learned we could find great success in a promoting a peaceful, low-maintenance life off the beaten path of Ormond Beach," said Sam Crouch, Huntington's director of marketing and sales. "We finally found our niche by accepting these buyers were not seeking out wcj an active lifestyle in their next phase, and once we truly embraced this approach, we were off and running."
Amenities at Huntington will be built out as more homes are sold. Immediately, residents can enjoy the use of two pools, a fishing pier, tennis courts and more within the Master Association, Hunter's Ridge. Huntington will add an additional pool and amenity area exclusively for its owners in the near future.
Combined with this new sales strategy and the announcement of a 55 and older community with great notoriety opening in Volusia, Huntington has seen an enormous increase in sales traffic, from phone calls to on-site tours.
"We are thrilled the nationwide attention has earned Volusia County a place to be noticed as a retirement destination and it is our pleasure to offer an alternative to the wildly active lifestyle being offered nearby," said Crouch. "We understand now that not everyone heading toward retirement is looking for a party, but they are in fact looking to simplify, downsize and live worry-free – all of which we offer here at Huntington. We are a great alternative to what is happening in the greater are right now."
Huntington at Hunter's Ridge is a a 55 and better, maintenance free community with quality crafted homes and villas in a tranquil, natural setting, offering total relaxation in a zero-maintenance lifestyle.
