GEO Jobe GIS Welcomes Emma Krummel to role of Jr. Solution Engineer
Growth Continues at GEO Jobe as the team adds another new team member to support our enterprise GIS managed services and ArcGIS Web GIS system implementations.
Emma's passion for GIS and Technology coupled with skills in ArcGIS Desktop, ArcGIS Online / Portal for ArcGIS, understanding of SQL Queries, Python and web programming skills ( HTML / CSS / JavaScript / Dojo ) and knowledge of related technologies will contribute greatly in supporting our application development team and will add to the existing robust team of industry leading developers and solution engineers at GEO Jobe.
"Emma adds to our existing robust base of enterprise engineers and is a valuable addition to the GEO Jobe team as a whole. Her hire, along with several recent hires, represent an extremely bright future for both GEO Jobe and our growing customer base. " - David Hansen Vice President
You can connect directly with Emma and the GEO Jobe GIS team, via connect@geo-
Future Career opportunities with GEO Jobe can be found at http://geo-jobe.com/
About wcj GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999,GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services (most recently the addition of UAV and related aerial mapping services). GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.
Contact:
info@geo-jobe.com
www.geo-jobe.com
@geojobegis
Contact
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
