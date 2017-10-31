 
News By Tag
* Arcgis
* Maps
* Esri
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

GEO Jobe GIS Welcomes Emma Krummel to role of Jr. Solution Engineer

Growth Continues at GEO Jobe as the team adds another new team member to support our enterprise GIS managed services and ArcGIS Web GIS system implementations.
 
 
GEO Jobe GIS Consulting: Jr. Solution Engineer
GEO Jobe GIS Consulting: Jr. Solution Engineer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Arcgis
* Maps
* Esri

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Executives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- GEO Jobe (www.geo-jobe.com), a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider and developers of Admin Tools, Mapfolio, and the GEOpowered cloud for ArcGIS, is pleased to welcome Emma Krummel to the team in the role of Jr. Solutions Engineer. Based in our Nashville, Tennessee HQ, Emma will  contribute to our existing team of engineers and architects to assist in configuring, managing and implementing enterprise-grade Web GIS systems and implementing enterprise-grade Web GIS systems. Emma will also provide support to our enterprise GIS managed services environment (GEOPowered Cloud) used by over 100 clients around the world. This will also include managing configurations of ArcGIS Online/Portal for ArcGIS and their various COTS client applications (Collector for ArcGIS, Explorer for ArcGIS, Operations Dashboard for ArcGIS, Web AppBuilder for ArcGIS).

Emma's passion for GIS and Technology coupled with skills in ArcGIS Desktop, ArcGIS Online / Portal for ArcGIS, understanding of SQL Queries, Python and web programming skills  ( HTML / CSS / JavaScript / Dojo ) and knowledge of related technologies will contribute greatly in supporting our application development team and will add to the existing robust team of industry leading developers and solution engineers at GEO Jobe.

"Emma adds to our existing robust base of enterprise engineers and is a valuable addition to the GEO Jobe team as a whole. Her hire, along with several recent hires, represent an extremely bright future for both GEO Jobe and our growing customer base. " - David Hansen Vice President

You can connect directly with Emma and the GEO Jobe GIS team, via connect@geo-jobe.com or @geojobegis on Twitter.

Future Career opportunities with GEO Jobe can be found at http://geo-jobe.com/careers

About wcj GEO Jobe

Founded in 1999,GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services (most recently the addition of UAV and related aerial mapping services). GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.

Contact:

info@geo-jobe.com
www.geo-jobe.com
@geojobegis

Contact
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
End
Source:
Email:***@geo-jobe.com Email Verified
Tags:Arcgis, Maps, Esri
Industry:Engineering
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 31, 2017
GEO Jobe News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share