BPBD, A Leading SAP Business ByDesign Provider, Partners with German-based all4cloud
BPBD expands global reach, adds all4cloud's eam4cloud and scan4cloud to its new product offerings.
Hans Hansen, CEO, BPBD said, "BPBD is pleased to announce the addition of all4cloud to our European partnership network. With impressive credentials and a significant track record of success, the addition of all4cloud and their products will enable us to expand our offering and better serve our customer base in the US and global markets."
The enterprise and maintenance (EAM) market has been projected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2017 to $605 billion in 2022 with North America leading that growth according to MarketsAndMarkets Reports. The all4cloud EAM solution is fully integrated into SAP Business ByDesign and delivers efficient maintenance, repair and service functionality reducing downtime and improving the reliability of business operations. The scan4cloud solution digitizes inventory tracking with an elegantly simple process using either scanners, smartphones or wearables to transfer data to Business ByDesign and integrate operations. Learn more about scan4cloud at http://bit.ly/
Wolfgang Kröner, Co-CEO, all4cloud commented, "With BPBD, we've added a very experienced and successful partner who has been implementing software solutions for over 25 years in the US market. With more than 10 years of experience in cloud-based solutions, they are a capable and strategic US-based partner for all4cloud."
About BPBD
BPBD, a leading provider and system integrator for SAP Business ByDesign, offers a smarter way to customize client's software implementations. With a unique approach and a worldwide network of top-tiered SAP partners, BPBD provides best-in-class consulting and support services to help companies gain a competitive edge and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.bpbd-llc.com.
About all4cloud
all4cloud GmbH & Co. KG is a 100% cloud company. It assists SMEs in their future strategy and growth. For this purpose, all4cloud specializes in the leading SAP Cloud ERP solution: SAP Business ByDesign. For this, all4cloud also offers the maintenance software eam4cloud and the scanning solution scan4cloud. all4cloud is an SAP Gold Partner, a Master VAR (Master Value Added Reseller), and a member of the SAP Extended Business program run by SAP Germany SE & Co. KG. In over 70 projects, the IT service provider has already successfully helped over 190 companies join the cloud. In January 2017, SAP selected all4cloud as the most successful SAP Business ByDesign partner in the region Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). https://www.all4cloud.cloud/
