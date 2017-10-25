 
News By Tag
* Sap
* Business ByDesign
* Erp Cloud
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Modesto
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

BPBD, A Leading SAP Business ByDesign Provider, Partners with German-based all4cloud

BPBD expands global reach, adds all4cloud's eam4cloud and scan4cloud to its new product offerings.
 
 
BPBD adds all4cloud’s eam4cloud and scan4cloud to its new product offerings.
BPBD adds all4cloud’s eam4cloud and scan4cloud to its new product offerings.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sap
* Business ByDesign
* Erp Cloud

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Modesto - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

MODESTO, Calif. - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- BPBD, one of SAP's leading Business ByDesign system integrators and providers, announced today the expansion of their global partner network with the addition of all4cloud, a German-based SAP Gold Partner who also specializes in Business ByDesign. BPBD will add new products, eam4cloud, an ERP maintenance and service solution; as well as scan4cloud which integrates logistics processes, such as movement of goods into operational processes with a much more simplified solution.

Hans Hansen, CEO, BPBD said, "BPBD is pleased to announce the addition of all4cloud to our European partnership network. With impressive credentials and a significant track record of success, the addition of all4cloud and their products will enable us to expand our offering and better serve our customer base in the US and global markets."

The enterprise and maintenance (EAM) market has been projected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2017 to $605 billion in 2022 with North America leading that growth according to MarketsAndMarkets Reports. The all4cloud EAM solution is fully integrated into SAP Business ByDesign and delivers efficient maintenance, repair and service functionality reducing downtime and improving the reliability of business operations. The scan4cloud solution digitizes inventory tracking with an elegantly simple process using either scanners, smartphones or wearables to transfer data to Business ByDesign and integrate operations. Learn more about scan4cloud at http://bit.ly/2yKYUkC and eam4cloud at http://bit.ly/2z2HmSe

Wolfgang Kröner, Co-CEO, all4cloud commented, "With BPBD, we've added a very experienced and successful partner who has been implementing software solutions for over 25 years in the US market. With more than 10 years of experience in cloud-based solutions, they are a capable and strategic US-based partner for all4cloud."

About wcj BPBD

BPBD, a leading provider and system integrator for SAP Business ByDesign, offers a smarter way to customize client's software implementations. With a unique approach and a worldwide network of top-tiered SAP partners, BPBD provides best-in-class consulting and support services to help companies gain a competitive edge and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.bpbd-llc.com.

About all4cloud

all4cloud GmbH & Co. KG is a 100% cloud company. It assists SMEs in their future strategy and growth. For this purpose, all4cloud specializes in the leading SAP Cloud ERP solution: SAP Business ByDesign. For this, all4cloud also offers the maintenance software eam4cloud and the scanning solution scan4cloud. all4cloud is an SAP Gold Partner, a Master VAR (Master Value Added Reseller), and a member of the SAP Extended Business program run by SAP Germany SE & Co. KG. In over 70 projects, the IT service provider has already successfully helped over 190 companies join the cloud. In January 2017, SAP selected all4cloud as the most successful SAP Business ByDesign partner in the region Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). https://www.all4cloud.cloud/

Media Contact
Maureen McHale
8336902723
***@hansenre.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hansenre.com Email Verified
Tags:Sap, Business ByDesign, Erp Cloud
Industry:Software
Location:Modesto - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BPBD LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share