Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for St. Charles, Missouri: A Brief History
Local author James W. Erwin will be available to sign copies of book
Louis Blanchette came to Les Petites Côtes (the Little Hills) in 1769. The little village, later dubbed San Carlos del Misury by the Spanish and St. Charles by the Americans, played a major role in the early history of Missouri. It launched Lewis and Clark's expedition, as well as countless other westbound settlers. It served as the first capital of the new state. Important politicians, judges, soldiers, businesspersons, educators and even a saint all called St. Charles home. Despite its rapid growth from a sleepy French village into a dynamic city amid one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, St. Charles never forgot its history. Author James Erwin tells the story of its fascinating heritage.
About the Author:
James W. Erwin graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in mathematics. After service in the United States Army, he obtained an MA in history from the University of Missouri and a JD from the University of Missouri Law School. He practiced law in St. Louis for more than thirty-seven years. Mr. Erwin and his wife, Vicki Berger Erwin, owned a bookstore in the Main Street Historic District in St. Charles for eight years. They live in Kirkwood, Missouri.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1600 Clarkson Road
Chesterfield, MO 63017
When: Saturday, November 4th, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through wcj Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
St. Charles, Missouri: A Brief History
by James W. Erwin
ISBN: 9781467136198
$21.99 | 176 pp. | paperback
