ACT Studios launches STEP IN to promotional imagery

ACT Studios announce an innovative new offering to the hospitality industry.
 
 
LONDON, England - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- 'Step In' to promotional imagery

ACT Studios announce an innovative new offering to the hospitality industry.

'Step In' imagery allows customers to physically move inside a hospitality business and explore the features on offer. An innovative fusion of professional high definition photography and 3D walk-through digital tours, the product allows hospitality businesses to capitalize on initial online interest and tell the best possible story about the business offering, all packaged up into a single easy to use online user experience.

Hospitality businesses are just beginning to understand how 3D walk-through imagery can enhance how businesses market themselves online. Offering real accountability and the opportunity for guests to explore, understand and connect with the spaces on offer. The problem however is that 3D tours have always been presented deep in the detail of the property that visitors view online. Often too deep in the user experience to allow customers to really get hooked early on. The ACT Studios solution allows businesses to fully integrate all their imagery and immersive walk-through tours, ensuring that the next step to viewing a great intriguing image is that the potential customer is in the room. With the ability to move around, with total freedom to explore. Giving potential customers the very best online experience by now being able to 'Step In' every image and giving business owners the very best chance to capitalize on initial interest. Ensuring that customers fully explore the benefits on offer. To the point of being able to look out of the windows, experience the views and fully explore the space available.

ACT Studios use a devoted team of imaging experts across wcj the UK to deliver the service to the highest possible standard, they employ cutting edge technology to give the highest fidelity walkthroughs and enhance the experience by using their team of professionals to develop the most appealing imagery.

Further Details on 'Step in' http://www.act-studios.com/what-is-step-in-photography/

About ACT Studios

ACT Studios is the UK's premium provider of innovative imaging to the hospitality industry. Our national team have imaged thousands of properties making them by a long way the most experienced and professional walk-though 3D imaging team in the UK using real talent and the best possible photography solutions include Photoshop, Lightroom, Matterport, Shootproof, Nikon and Canon.

An impressive fact is that ACT Studios can provide 'Step In' imagery with a properties current images or can upgrade and refresh marketing images as part of the process.

