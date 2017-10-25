News By Tag
OFS to Sponsor GATN Event with Brian Hopkins, VP and Principal Analyst for Independent Research Fim
Guest Speaker Brian Hopkins toShow Tech Leaders What Trends Should Influence their Customer Experience and Digital Transformation Strategies in 2018 and Beyond
Hopkins, who leads emerging technology and technology innovation research for Forrester, will share what trends will shape digital transformation and customer-obsessed innovation for companies across all industries. Among his topics of focus will be the Internet of Things (IoT), distributed trust systems, and ways to build an immersive customer experience with emerging technologies.
"The ObjectFrontier team is thrilled to be sponsoring this Speaker Series event forGATN, which truly inspires and brings together the Alpharetta tech community," says Rich Napoli, CEO of ObjectFrontier, who also spoke at GATN's last Speaker Seriesevent on blockchain trends for business. "We look forward to hearing a dynamic guest speaker like Brian share his expertise on the new technologies that canbring business value and customer experience to a much higher level for companies driving growth in 2018."
Brian Hopkins's presentation on the next trends in technology will take place November 16from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta, the event's facility sponsor. To learn more and register for this event, click here (https://www.eventbrite.com/
About OFS: OFS helps clients build digital products that drive revenues for their business. OFS uses the latest in social, mobile, cloud and analytics technologies to build software that is compelling, packed with innovative features, and designed for rapid evolution to propel customers past their competition. Founded in 1997, OFS has a deep heritage of building commercial products for software vendors, which has given the company insight and experience to create impactful software for any business. OFS has more than 500 employees spread across its U.S. offices in Atlanta, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., and its development center in Chennai, India. For wcj more information, please visit www.objectfrontier.com.
About Greater Alpharetta Tech Network: Greater Alpharetta Tech Network (GATN) is an independent, nonprofit organization, working to engage and strengthen the Greater Alpharetta technology community by serving the interests of technology companies and professionals in North Fulton and South Forsyth --including technology companies in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell, Sandy Springs and the cities of south Forsyth County-- through thought leadership, education, and networking events.
GATN hosts a regular series of events aimed at helping members and non-members leverage the connections and educational insight that foster growth throughout the community.
For information on GATN and how to join GATN, visit www.gatnconnect.org.
CONTACT:
Laura Corish
ObjectFrontier Inc.
267-352-3554
laura.corish@
Rachel Hans
(404) 214-0722 Ext.: 113
rhans@trevelinokeller.com
Contact
Laura Corish
***@objectfrontier.com
