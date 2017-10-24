 
Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Codie Prevost To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday November 8th, 2017

Country Music Superstar Codie Prevost will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday November 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
Codie Prevost on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Codie Prevost on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Codie Prevost will be a featured guest on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by king of cool Jimmy Star along with cool man about town Ron Russell to discuss hsi music, his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Four-time Canadian Country Music Association nominee and six- time Saskatchewan Country Music Association's "Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year" award winner Codie Prevost, learned at an early age that hard work and perseverance would lead to good things.

Since starting his career he has shared the stage with some of country music's top performers including Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Joe Nichols, Jason Aldean, Big & Rich, and Neal McCoy. He's toured internationally having performed tours in France, U.S.A., and his most recent tours to Australia, which included performances at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Plantation Music Festival, and the Gympie Music Muster.

Prevost's last album "All Kinds Of Crazy" received "Country Recording Of The Year" at the 2014 Western Canadian Music Awards and was nominated for "Album Of The Year" at the 2014 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Prevost is set to launch his 5th studio album entitled "Radio". The album was produced by award winning producer Jeff Johnson (George Canyon, Wes Mack) and Jesse Weiman.

"You Won't Sleep Tonight" is the lead off single from the upcoming album.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Codie Prevost and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join king of cool Jimmy Star, and cool man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Codie Prevost on the Jimmy Star Show with wcj Ron Russell tune in to w4cy radio on Wednesday November 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm et and 12-2 pm pt online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Codie Prevost on twitter @codieprevost

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for w4cy radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star Show is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

Http://www.w4cy.com in wellington, florida

Http://www.hamiltonradio.net in trenton, new jersey

Http://www.k4hd.com los angeles, ca

Http://www.iheart.com/show/the-jimmy-star-show/

Http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

Http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

Https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

Https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

Https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

Https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

Http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

