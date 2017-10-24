News By Tag
Codie Prevost To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday November 8th, 2017
Country Music Superstar Codie Prevost will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday November 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Four-time Canadian Country Music Association nominee and six- time Saskatchewan Country Music Association's "Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year" award winner Codie Prevost, learned at an early age that hard work and perseverance would lead to good things.
Since starting his career he has shared the stage with some of country music's top performers including Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Joe Nichols, Jason Aldean, Big & Rich, and Neal McCoy. He's toured internationally having performed tours in France, U.S.A., and his most recent tours to Australia, which included performances at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Plantation Music Festival, and the Gympie Music Muster.
Prevost's last album "All Kinds Of Crazy" received "Country Recording Of The Year" at the 2014 Western Canadian Music Awards and was nominated for "Album Of The Year" at the 2014 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.
Prevost is set to launch his 5th studio album entitled "Radio". The album was produced by award winning producer Jeff Johnson (George Canyon, Wes Mack) and Jesse Weiman.
"You Won't Sleep Tonight" is the lead off single from the upcoming album.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Codie Prevost and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join king of cool Jimmy Star, and cool man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Codie Prevost on the Jimmy Star Show with wcj Ron Russell tune in to w4cy radio on Wednesday November 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm et and 12-2 pm pt online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
