Addonix Technologies has Launched SOLIDWORKS 2018 in Mumbai!!

Addonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. the leading value added reseller of Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corp. in Mumbai has launched SolidWorks 2018 - a comprehensive design solution

Contact

Dipti Sakharkar

***@addonix.com Dipti Sakharkar

End

-- Powered by Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, SOLIDWORKS 2018's integrated 3D design environment covers all aspects of product development. SOLIDWORKS 2018 is the 26th release of the popular SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD software. CAD has changed the life of many designers, innovators, engineers, product designers. SOLIDWORKS different modules and function speedup the work and other Multiproduct like SOLIDWORKS simulation, SOLIDWORKS Plastics, SOLIDWORKS PDM, SOLIDWORKS Manage, SOLIDWORKS Composer, SOLIDWORKS Visualize and SOLIDWORKS MBD enhance and ease different functions of manufacturing, designing and communication resulting in reliable, efficient and quick products. The theme of the Innovation Day 2018 by Addonix Technologies was ". The event- Innovation Day 2018 witnessed the presence of more than 250 industry professionals belonging to various industry verticals like Machinery, Material Handling, Solar Industry, Power and Process, Education, Engineering Services, Electrical and Electronics.Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS Corp. offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn, use and work together to help you design products better, faster, and more cost-effectively. The SOLIDWORKS focus on ease-of-use allows more engineers, designers and other technology professionals than ever before to take advantage of 3D in bringing their designs to life.SOLIDWORKS wcj 2018 is packed with design to manufacture, smarter manufacturing for a new age of product development. Whether you're a startup or global company, SOLIDWORKS 2018 provides an integrated development ecosystem that helps you turn your ideas into finished products faster and with higher quality.With SOLIDWORKS 2018, you can get….Ø Innovative New User Experience.Ø Work Directly with Mesh data (3D Scan).Ø Sheet metal features that improves manufacturability.Ø Topology OptimisationØ Fully immersive experience with SOLIDWORKS Visualize.SolidWorks 2018 Launch Innovation days event proceedings…With more core power and performance, and new capabilities for emerging technologies, it's never been easier to design and create with SOLIDWORKS®, the design and development solution chosen by more than 5.1 million users worldwide.Taking an integrated approach to get your products from design to manufacturing is one of the simplest ways you can accelerate the product development process. You can easily move from concept design to manufactured parts quickly because your teams can work together concurrently, without having to port data from one system to another.We at Addonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. awarded the engineers who used SOLIDWORKS to implement their innovative ideas to design great products with our customers.Addonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.