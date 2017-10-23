Contact

-- In a country where songs that echo the deepest tenets of love and pieces that border oncatch mainstream attention,breaks into the Philippine music industry with a refreshing fusion of electronic dance music (EDM) and tropical sound. This November 3, Moophs, the next biggest act in homeland EDM takes his brand of music to the world stage via newest music fest in the Middle East ---"One Music X".The prelude to his foray into the music industry started early for Moophs orin real life. "Moophs" was into guitar first before he started exploring the world of EDM. He studied at the early age of seven at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and clinched a Bachelor of Music in Classical Guitar Performance from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.Like a musical counterpoint, Moophs went through the biggest decision in his life in 2013. He packed his bags and moved to his homeland Philippines. He rebranded himself as Moophs (in honor of his petwho died during his move) and started collaborating with a digital team to bring awareness to his musical cause in a world that only knowsand other EDM superstars, thus far.Moophs is floored by the idea of being called "the next big thing in Philippine EDM" and says: "I may have just been lucky to be given the right platform to showcase our local wcj EDM".However, for his fellow "One Music X" performer KZ, the tag is no illusion. "He is sick --- he is a sick man on stage", KZ says. Theexplains that Moophs strums like crazy on stage getting lost in the moment and affecting his audience like no other artist can.Stage to him has included iconic music fests such as Hydro, Castaway, Malasimbo, Lio Beach Fest and Nuevomundo, and international gigs such as Music Matters in Singapore. He has also done the rounds of digital performances via One Music PH.Now, under his newly created Tarsier records, Moophs has transcended from performances and has evolved to become a music producer, employing his eclectic musical background in classical, Latin, jazz and rock and mixing it with his experiences living in the Philippines to slowly showcase the flip side of Philippine music.Catch Moophs make his move from Philippine EDM to more of the international music scene together with the best artists the Philippines has ever produced via "One Music X".happens November 3. Gates open at 1 p.m. while activities start at 2 p.m.For tickets, visit Virgin Megastore and selected zoom outlets, or visit ktx.abs-cbn.com. Tickets are at AED 135 for General Patronage and AED 245 for VIP tickets. Level up your "One Music X" experience by downloading the Event App, TFC Live, available on Googleandfor FREE.For more information visit emea.kapamilya.com or facebook.com/TFCMiddleEast and followandon Instragram and Twitter