Shelter Structures America Develops Compatible Scaffold Flooring System

Growth of Shelter Structures America - Clearspan Tent Structures
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Shelter Structures America, distributor of Shelter temporary clearspan tent structures announces this week the integration of BilJax's TF2100 engineered scaffold flooring system with all Shelter Clearspan Tent Systems.

"We are very excited to add the compatibility of the TF2100 system into the Shelter product line," says Keith Krzeminski, Vice President of Shelter Structures America. "This now will allow our customers to seamlessly use their Shelter products with their TF2100 flooring system."

The integrated system was on display October 25th & 26th, 2017 at 24/7 Events in Santa Clarita, CA and available for immediate delivery to Shelter customers nationwide.

"The development of this product will allow for safe and secure scaffold integration for all of the Shelter Clearspan product lines." says Sean Wilson, Business Development wcj Manager.

About Shelter Structures America Inc.

Shelter Structures America Inc. is the distributor of Shelter Tent Structures for the US, Canada and Mexico. Shelter manufactures a wide range of clear span tents including A-Frame Structures, Arch/Arcum Structures, Double Decker Structures, Thermo Roof Structures and TFS Structures.  The company has an office and warehouse in Los Angeles, CA and an office in Roanoke, VA.

Visit us at http://shelterstructuresamerica.com/

Email:***@shelterstructuresamerica.com Email Verified
