Don-Yen Makes Singers Groove to Motivational Songs on Soundcloud

In Soundcloud, the artist Don-Yen is making fans dance and sing to his cool songs. For a touch of freshness in hip hop and rap, don't miss any song from Don-Yen.
 
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- If you want to enjoy an outer-worldly experience, listen to music. There are several musicians all over the world, but you won't be able to connect with all of their songs. However, if you are fond of cool music, then you should lend your ears to listen to Don-Yen. His music is soulful and smooth without any aspect of aggression. Listening to his music would take you in a different world. To connect on a deeper and intimate level with essentially good vibes, listen to all the hip hop songs by the Atlanta based super cool rapper and musician, Don-Yen.

The tracks are effective and inspirational with the drive and energy that makes up the extent of the album. The music is bright and represents a powerful soundscape with cool vocal performance in each song. The uplifting music is inspiring yet makes fans bound to pay attention towards the singer. Don-Yen sings under the label, Secondrenaissance and is in the hope of making it big. The 20-year old artist is a native of Long Island, NY who is been making music since the 9th grade. He has already wcj gained a huge fan following on Soundcloud and is aspiring to get even more with each new song he creates for fans.

Don-Yen's music is a mix of everything and has no particular sound in order to stand out of the crowd. He is known to create eclectic music with multitude of melodies that has an unstoppable level of story-telling. Once you start listening to his songs, you will be bound to listen more and more. The strong pace of each song is authentic and intense which offers a powerful listening experience. Fans must listen to – "Boss Remix", "Parasites", "Wasted", "Look At Me", "Time" and "Bored" and many more songs from Don-Yen. Also, fans can connect with him on Instagram and Twitter.

To listen the music, Please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/primetime1997
