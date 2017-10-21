 
October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Hottest new hanukkah game for 2017

It is a new spin on the traditional game of Dreidel! Spin your way to Hanukkah fun!
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SpinDreidel is pleased to announce that its new Hanukkah game is available for purchase on their website, in stores and on Amazon.  This new Hanukkah game puts a new spin on the traditional game of Dreidel.The game consists of a   game board, a detachable SpinDreidel spinning toy that can be used with the game or by itself and 20 game pieces (gelt).  The colorful game board has directions  printed on the front and complete rules printed on the back.
The game is available at the SpinDreidel website and free shipping is now available for retail sales.   Check back often for specials during the holiday season. Wholesale pricing for gift shops and Hanukkah Bazaars, as well as affiliate programs for organizations are available.  This game wcj is the perfect Hanukkah toy for short term fundraisers for schools with a keystone mark up.
Check out the website at:www.spindreidel.com or contact Adam at sales@spindreidel.com today to put a new spin on your Hanukkah fun this year!!
https://spindreidel.com

SpinDreidel
Email:***@spindreidel.com Email Verified
Hanukkah toys, Chanukah Toys, Dreidels
Games
Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Companies
