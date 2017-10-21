News By Tag
Hottest new hanukkah game for 2017
It is a new spin on the traditional game of Dreidel! Spin your way to Hanukkah fun!
The game is available at the SpinDreidel website and free shipping is now available for retail sales. Check back often for specials during the holiday season. Wholesale pricing for gift shops and Hanukkah Bazaars, as well as affiliate programs for organizations are available. This game wcj is the perfect Hanukkah toy for short term fundraisers for schools with a keystone mark up.
Check out the website at:www.spindreidel.com or contact Adam at sales@spindreidel.com today to put a new spin on your Hanukkah fun this year!!
https://spindreidel.com
Contact
Adam
***@spindreidel.com
