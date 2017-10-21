News By Tag
JWST In A Vibration-Isolating "Hammock" At Johnson Space Center
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Is Now Hanging Out In A Vibration-Isolating "Hammock" Supported By Minus K's Negative-Stiffness Vibration Isolators
"Remember that the system is designed to work in space, where the disturbances are highly controlled and only come from the spacecraft,"
With the telescope suspended, engineers conducted a "push test," where they gave it a very slight nudge and observed how it reacted to ensure the suspension system was functioning the best it could, said Matthews.
The James Webb Space Telescope is the scientific successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. It will be the most powerful space telescope ever built. Webb is an international project led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.
