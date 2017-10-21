Three More U.S. Military Veterans Join Cast of CDI's 'MBF' (Man's Best Friend)

Lovelace, Menegay, Twofeathers

Michigan-based Collective Development Incorporated continues to layer an already powerful cast for it's engaging drama and cautionary 'tail' 'MBF' ('Man's Best Friend') with the addition of two seasoned character actors and the introduction of a film first-timer.The ties that bind Austin 'Two Feathers' (a Native American from Ohio), Tim Lovelace (a northern Mich. resident) and Michael Menegay (San Antonio, TX) are strong. They include serving America with distinction in the military, they're each artists and the trio love animals, especially canines.Mr. Lovelace, who began acting at age of 9 in Ann Arbor (Mich.) area theatrical productions and has performed professionally on stage in major productions such as 'Grease,' 'Oklahoma' and 'LilAbner, is a Marine. (Note: One never says 'Ex-Marine' or 'Former Marine').Tim joined the Corps in 1983 while a student at Eastern Michigan University. It was one month after the Marine barracks in Beirut was bombed, killing 241 Marines.His training took him through San Diego, the MP Academy in San Antonio and Selfridge Air National Guard base in Michigan, where his enlistment ended in 1989. "The only combat I saw was fighting off 'older women' in the mall when I was collecting Toys for Tots in my dress blues," Tim jokes.Tim's film career began in the early 90s and he's been in more than a dozen films, working with the likes of Morgan Freeman, Bruce Campbell, Gunnar Hansen wcj and Dan 'Grizzly Adams' Haggerty. The Marine, who has also done commercials, is multi-talented. He's a musician, stunt man, adept at SFX, production design and is an armorer.'Two Feathers' (born to Saponi Nation parents in Virginia) served in the Army from 1973-82 and was a member of '45 Lima,' working on artillery at Fort Knox (Ky.), Fort Dix (NJ) and Aberdeen (Md.). An actor for 20 years, he was powerful as 'Copperhead' in Dean Teaster's Ghost Town (2007/Lionsgate), which was produced in NC by the CDI 'Tribe' and written by DJ Perry, who also penned 'MBF.'Says 'Two Feathers,' who'll be seen in CDI's 2018 release of 'Wild Faith,' "The men and women of CDI are family and I'm excited for this film. Their stories touch souls. I love being part of that." Another thing 'Two Feathers' and his partner, Lenora, like being part of is the lives of rescue dogs. They currently have 22 dogs they're caring for until they can be adopted. The couple works with a veterinarian in Columbus to see the canines receive proper care.When audiences are introduced to Michael Menegay and his service dog/companion, 'Lola,' a black lab, they'll understand that this proud Texan and decorated Marine is 'One of the Few, the Proud.'The wounded warrior (being treated for PTSD and TBI), who served two tours in Iraq and took part in more than 600 combat missions (including battles in Fallujah and Ramadi) as a communications expert with Navy and Marine Corps EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), joins his mentor, Army veteran and wounded warrior Bobby Henline ('The Well Done Comedian'), in the cast of 'MBF.'The two veterans (Bobby also has a service dog/companion, 'Daisy') recently concluded their 'Run Like You're On Fire' nationwide tour for Bravo748 Military and Combat Speaker Consortium. The combat veterans raise awareness and funds for, among other groups, 'Retreiving Freedom,' which trains service dogs for veterans.Michael, who has a Michigan connection thru time spent at his father's cabin in Interlochen, has a new passion, woodworking, and Bobby says, "He's a strong young man and has made great progress. I simply helped Michael see the Marine who's still there. He found a passion as an outlet and way to help others. He's taken flight and he's going to keep soaring."While filming in Michigan in March, the men (and their K9s) will do several inspiring/motivational presentations to schools and other groups, arranged by 'MBF' Director, Anthony Hornus.Of his first film role, Michael smiles, "I'm so excited, what an adventure this is going to be!"