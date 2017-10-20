 
Industry News





Allegheny Exchange Offering Super Liens

Alternative Investment Marketplace Adding New Asset Class to Product Offerings
 
 
PITTSBURGH - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Allegheny Exchange, one of the leading alternative investment marketplaces, adds super liens to its asset class inventory. Starting December 1, 2017, registered exchange members will be able to purchase Super Liens. The exchange enables homeowners associations (HOA's) to raise immediate cash by selling their assessment liens to investors. Super liens are similar to property tax liens. When a landowner fails to pay the taxes on his or her property, the city, county or municipality in which the property is located has the authority to place a lien on the property. A lien is a legal claim against the property for the unpaid amount that is owed. Property that has a lien attached to it cannot be sold or refinanced until the taxes are paid and the lien is removed. Homeowners' associations are quasi-governments. More than twenty states have legislated the same priority for the past due homeowners' associations assessment liens. When a homeowner fails to pay his or her assessment, the HOA has the authority to place a lien on the property. The assessment liens in these states have super lien priority just like a property tax lien.

It costs money to operate governments. Municipalities wcj and HOA's often sell or auction the tax and super liens to investors. According to the National Tax Lien Association, approximately $14 billion in property taxes are not paid each year, and about a third of this amount is subsequently sold to private investors. Selling the liens is highly beneficial to the local governments and HOA's because they are able to immediately recoup the unpaid taxes and assessments.

Allegheny Exchange is an online, alternative investment marketplace. Companies, municipalities and homeowners' associations (HOA's) raise cash by selling their receivables, tax liens and super liens to high net worth and instituional investors. Investors diversify their portfolios by acquiring alternative assets with uncorrelated returns to traditional investments such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds.

Allegheny Exchange

https://alleghenyexchange.com

Pittsburgh, PA

Contact
Allegheny Exchange/ Matthew Lutz
***@tarponbaycapital.com
Source:
Email:***@tarponbaycapital.com Email Verified
