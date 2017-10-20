News By Tag
Allegheny Exchange Offering Super Liens
Alternative Investment Marketplace Adding New Asset Class to Product Offerings
It costs money to operate governments. Municipalities wcj and HOA's often sell or auction the tax and super liens to investors. According to the National Tax Lien Association, approximately $14 billion in property taxes are not paid each year, and about a third of this amount is subsequently sold to private investors. Selling the liens is highly beneficial to the local governments and HOA's because they are able to immediately recoup the unpaid taxes and assessments.
Allegheny Exchange is an online, alternative investment marketplace. Companies, municipalities and homeowners' associations (HOA's) raise cash by selling their receivables, tax liens and super liens to high net worth and instituional investors. Investors diversify their portfolios by acquiring alternative assets with uncorrelated returns to traditional investments such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds.
End
