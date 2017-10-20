 
Industry News





Lunden De'Leon to Star in Thriller 'The House Call'

 
 
Actress/Model Lunden De’Leon
ATLANTA - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today that actress Lunden De'Leon ("We're the Millers", "Somebody's Child") is set to star in the indie feature "The House Call" filming in early 2018 in Atlanta, GA. Christopher Kelly will direct.

The film follows a home health care aide (De'Leon) who tortures her patients.

De'Leon most recently starred opposite actress Heather McComb ("CSI", "Ray Donovan") in the coming of age movie "Sweet Home Carolina".

Best known for her role as Joanne Mbutu on the hit television series "Vital Signs", De'Leon has starred in over 50 television shows and films including the 20th Century Fox movie "The Ladies Room", the HBO film "Kickin Chicken", "Cryptz", "Faux Pas," The Lake House" "12 Dog Days Till Christmas" wcj the action thriller "Fury" "Somebody's Child" and TVOne's Fatal Attraction just to name a few.

De'Leon co-starred in the blockbuster comedy "We're the Millers" alongside Jennifer Aniston (Friends), Jason Sudeikis ("Horrible Bosses") and Ed Helms (The Hangover).

De'Leon is repped by Evolution Models & Talent.

www.LundenDeLeon.net

