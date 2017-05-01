 
Industry News





De'Leon Joins Cast of Action Thriller

 
 
Actress/Model Lunden De'Leon
LOS ANGELES - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today that actress Lunden De'Leon has joined the cast of the action thriller "Taking Care Business" filming in North Carolina.

Directed by Debra Poirier, "Taking Care of Business" centers around a father searching for his missing son.

Fans recall first being introduced to De'Leon as Joanne Mbutu on the hit television series "Vital Signs". Years later, she catapulted that breakout role into a successful career by creating a number of unforgettable performances and starring in over fifty movies and television shows like the Fullmoon Entertainment horror flick "Cryptz", "The Ladies Room", "Surviving Paradise", "Fury", "Faux-Pas", the award winning television movie "Somebody's Child", "Kickin Chickin" and the box office hit "We're the Millers" with Jennifer Aniston.

Just recently, De'Leon joined the cast of the romantic comedy "Sweet Home Carolina" with Kiersten Warren (Independence Day, Desperate Housewives).

"Taking Care of Business" is scheduled for a 2018 release.

www.lundendeleon.com

Contact:

Barbara Bernstein

Newlinetalentgroup@gmail.com

323-816-8856
