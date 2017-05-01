News By Tag
* Movies
* Music
* Videos
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
De'Leon Joins Cast of Action Thriller
Directed by Debra Poirier, "Taking Care of Business" centers around a father searching for his missing son.
Fans recall first being introduced to De'Leon as Joanne Mbutu on the hit television series "Vital Signs". Years later, she catapulted that breakout role into a successful career by creating a number of unforgettable performances and starring in over fifty movies and television shows like the Fullmoon Entertainment horror flick "Cryptz", "The Ladies Room", "Surviving Paradise", "Fury", "Faux-Pas", the award winning television movie "Somebody's Child", "Kickin Chickin" and the box office hit "We're the Millers" with Jennifer Aniston.
Just recently, De'Leon joined the cast of the romantic comedy "Sweet Home Carolina" with Kiersten Warren (Independence Day, Desperate Housewives).
"Taking Care of Business" is scheduled for a 2018 release.
www.lundendeleon.com
Contact:
Barbara Bernstein
Newlinetalentgroup@
323-816-8856
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse