October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


SimulationExams.com Releases Exam Cram for CCNA

SimulationExams released cheat sheets (Cram Notes) for Cisco® CCNA 200-125 exam with 50+ pages of most relevant content.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Simulationexams.com, a leading practice tests provider, released CCNA® Exam Cram for candidates preparing for CCNA exam. The study notes covers the exam objectives extensively, and in a way the students can recapitulate the important points quickly before the exam. The 50 page cram notes covers the topics such as TCP/IP, Access Control Lists (ACLs), routing using protocols such as RIP version 2, EIGRP for IPv4 and EIGRP for IPv6 (note that EIGRP is a routing protocol promoted by Cisco), and OSPF v3 for IPv6. More recent topics such as Site to Site VPN, Remote VPN, and Cloud services have also been covered.The cram notes is available in downloadable pdf format, and is printable for ready reference. It may be noted that the cram notes is for advanced stage of CCNA preparation as the content is concise and up to the point. Please also note that the cram notes is not a substitute for Study guides or practice tests, or class room training.

You may download the exam cram notes here:

http://www.simulationexams.com/exam-cram/ccna-exam-cram.htm

Other exam cram notes available include CCENT (Cisco Certified Entry Network Technician) and ICND2 (Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices 2). The same may be viewed by going to respective product pages:

http://www.simulationexams.com/exam-cram/ccent-exam-cram.htm

http://www.simulationexams.com/exam-cram/icnd2-exam-cram.htm

The wcj cram notes complements CCNA practice tests offered by Simulationexams.com. The practice tests consist of hundreds of realistic questions with answers. All questions have detailed explanations. You may download the practice tests here:

http://www.simulationexams.com/exam-details/ccna.htm

About CCNA certification: CCNA, short for Cisco Certified Network Associate, is offered by Cisco Systems, and one of the most widely known certification in the area of computer networking. CCNA topics widely cover installing and maintaining Cisco networking devices such as routers, switches, and firewalls.

Disclaimer: Simulationexams.com is a brand website of Anand Software and Training Private Limited, and is not associated with Cisco Systems are any other company. Cisco® and CCNA® are trade marks of Cisco Systems® and duly acknowledged.

Contact
Vijay
Anand Software and Training
***@anandsoft.com
End
Source:Anand Software and Training
Anand Software and Training
Anand Software and Training
