SimulationExams.com Releases Exam Cram for CCNA

--, a leading practice tests provider, releasedfor candidates preparing for CCNA exam. The study notes covers the exam objectives extensively, and in a way the students can recapitulate the important points quickly before the exam. The 50 page cram notes covers the topics such as TCP/IP, Access Control Lists (ACLs), routing using protocols such as RIP version 2, EIGRP for IPv4 and EIGRP for IPv6 (note that EIGRP is a routing protocol promoted by Cisco), and OSPF v3 for IPv6. More recent topics such as Site to Site VPN, Remote VPN, and Cloud services have also been covered.The cram notes is available in downloadable pdf format, and is printable for ready reference. It may be noted that the cram notes is for advanced stage of CCNA preparation as the content is concise and up to the point. Please also note that the cram notes is not a substitute for Study guides or practice tests, or class room training.You may download the exam cram notes here:Other exam cram notes available include CCENT (Cisco Certified Entry Network Technician) and ICND2 (Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices 2). The same may be viewed by going to respective product pages:http://www.simulationexams.com/exam-cram/icnd2-exam-cram.htmThe wcj cram notes complements CCNA practice tests offered by Simulationexams.com. The practice tests consist of hundreds of realistic questions with answers. All questions have detailed explanations. You may download the practice tests here:http://www.simulationexams.com/exam-details/ccna.htmCCNA, short for Cisco Certified Network Associate, is offered by Cisco Systems, and one of the most widely known certification in the area of computer networking. CCNA topics widely cover installing and maintaining Cisco networking devices such as routers, switches, and firewalls.is a brand website of, and is not associated with Cisco Systems are any other company.andare trade marks ofand duly acknowledged.