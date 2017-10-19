News By Tag
Lennar's Nicolas Heights Grand Opens Next Month in Temecula
"We are thrilled to open up this new community," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "Temecula is such a beautiful and highly-sought after area so it's great to be able to offer new homes for sale here."
Nicolas Heights provides four distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from available in a variety of elevation styles. These spacious homes are available in both single and two-story designs, with sizes that range approximately from 2,218 to 3,648 square feet, four to five bedrooms and two to three-and-a-
Every new home at Nicolas Heights is part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which includes a high wcj level of standard features at no additional cost to the buyer. At Nicolas Heights, these include granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in commercial strength wireless coverage that is Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ and integrated home automation from today's most trusted brands.
Nicolas Heights will also offer its residents fantastic community amenities. This gated community offers privacy along with a community park, splash pad and a great location close to multiple parks, shopping spots and dining opportunities.
Interested homeshoppers should save the date for Saturday, November 4 for the first opportunity to tour the model homes. The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center, located at 40469 Linden Court in Temecula. You can also visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
