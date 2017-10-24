News By Tag
Bridge Global Goes Flat to Deliver Greater Customer Experience
Bridge Global, the global IT solutions specialist with Dutch origins, has become one of the first IT companies in India to adopt a flat organizational structure.
"We believe in distributed leadership. The enhanced sovereignty enjoyed by self-organized teams by way of the flat structure will help all the Bridgys to evolve as leaders. It will also inspire them to come up with innovative solutions to grow together with customers as well as with Bridge," says Bridge Global CEO, Krishna Jothis, on the newly revitalized setup.
How Will A Flat Structure Enhance Customer Experience?
Flat organizational structure endorses people-powered approach with no middle-level management. It is a proven fact that close supervision by many layers of management hinders efficiency.
Let's see how Bridge Global will bring about greater customer experience and employee contentment with the improved structure.
a. Empowered self-organizing teams lead to better performance
With the flat structure, Bridge has decentralized the decision-making process. The self-organizing teams at Bridge are revived with more autonomy as team members become individual decision-making units. Productivity amplifies when Bridgys are directly involved in the decision-making exercise. This boosts their self-actualization, leading to increased accountability, commitment, and performance.
b. Innovative ideas and faster decisions result in better output
The radically horizontal organizational structure will bring in enhanced collaboration, cross-functionality, and communication among Bridgys. This will enable them to understand the business model with a strategic outlook. This will also encourage innovative ideas and faster decisions. wcj With everyone in a continuous feedback loop, Bridge will be able to deliver the best software solutions regularly in a fail-proof manner.
All these boil down to improved client satisfaction and smoother accomplishment of corporate goals.
Bridgys were able to embrace the flat organizational structure without any major hiccups. The Agile nature of Bridge has helped them to take ownership of decisions and steer them in the right direction.
About Bridge Global
Bridge Global has dedicated offices in Netherlands, Sweden & Germany with two full-fledged development offices in Ukraine & India. They began the US operations in the second half of 2015. Their popularity in Europe helped in realizing immediate success in North America too.
