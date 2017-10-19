News By Tag
Hutchison, VEON, United Internet, I Squared Capital make Telecom M&A Deal of the Year 2017 shortlist
Over 27 billion Euros of deals made the shortlist this year, indicating continuing buoyant market conditions for transaction advisers, investment bankers and lawyers active in the telecom sector globally. The 2017 shortlist features four industry-led mobile and fixed telecom cable consolidation deals in Italy, Spain and German and one private equity buyout in Hong Kong.
The telecom and investment company protagonists featured on the shortlist include: VEON, CK Hutchison, United Internet, Drillisch, Masmovil, I Squared Capital, Euskaltel, Zegona and Telia. Eight M&A banking advisers also featured on the list, namely: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Oakley Advisory, with JP Morgan, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank all appearing twice on the list.
"The telecom M&A shortlist represents a truly transformational year for the sector, with consolidation continuing as telcos seek to build scale," said Ben Nice, Managing Editor, TMT Finance, the leading news service for M&A in telecoms, media and tech. "Operators are assessing global footprints and doubling down in key geographies and segments, while selling non-core assets, which wcj is creating huge opportunities for new mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. This trend looks set to continue into 2018, with TMT Finance News currently reporting on a rich pipeline of live deal situations,"
Telecom M&A Deal of the Year Shortlist 2017 – World (excl. USA)
DRILLISCH (Germany) - E2.8bn
United Internet's acquisition of German mobile player Drillisch, and merger with 1&1
Advisers: JP Morgan (United Internet) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Drillisch)
HUTCHISON HK (HGC) (Hong Kong) - HK$14.5bn (US$1.86bn)
I Squared Capital's acquisition of Hutchison Global Communications Investment Holding Limited (HGC) from CK Hutchison.
Advisers: Credit Suisse (I Squared Cap) Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank (CK Hutchison)
TELECABLE (Spain) – E701m
Euskaltel's acquisition of Telecable from Zegona
Advisers: JP Morgan, Oakley Advisory (Zegona)
WIND ITALIA/ 3 ITALIA (Italy) - E22bn
50/50 joint venture between Italian MNOs, 3 Italia (Hutchison) and Wind Italia (VEON)
Advisers: Goldman Sachs (Hutchison) and HSBC and Morgan Stanley (VEON)
YOIGO (Spain) – E612m
Masmovil's acquisition of Spanish MNO Yoigo from TeliaSonera
Advisers: HSBC (Masmovil) and Deutsche Bank (TeliaSonera)
The winners will be selected by a Judges Panel comprising 20 of the most experienced and active TMT bankers and advisers globally and presented at the Grange Hotel St Paul's London on November 29, following TMT Finance World Congress 2017 (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
Shortlists have also been announced for Media, Emerging Markets, Tech and Infrastructure Deals of the Year, with Fintech, Cloud, Mid-Cap TMT and Financing Deal of the Year to follow, alongside the TMT M&A and Legal Adviser, Financing Bank, Leader and Growth Story Awards. The shortlists were selected by leading global TMT M&A and financing news provider, TMT Finance, with nominations provided by readers of the publication.
Find out more at http://www.tmtfinance.com/
End
