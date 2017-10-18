 
Lucie Arnaz at Adelphi University on November 11 at 2:00 p.m

 
 
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- You have seen her on Broadway in They're Playing Our Song, Pippin, Lost In Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, first national tours of Seesaw, Whose Life Is It Anyway?, Social Security, My One and Only or perhaps in London's West End in The Witches of Eastwick. You've seen her on television in The Black Dahlia, The Mating Season, The Lucie Arnaz Show, Sons and Daughters, on Here's Lucy opposite her mother, Lucille Ball and on film in The Jazz Singer opposite Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier. But, now, you can see her again, live, in concert. Lucie Arnaz will perform on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 p.m. on the Westermann Stage, Concert Hall in the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC), 1 South Ave, Garden City, New York.

Lucie Arnaz, celebrating nearly 30 years performing as a solo artist in theaters and nightclubs all over the world (from New York to Las Vegas, San Francisco to Palermo, Feinstein's at The Regency and The Café Carlyle), returns to the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) with an eclectic mix of pop, Broadway, standards, Latin, comedy, special material and brand new songs about the arc of love and relationships - from the finding to the wcj foul-ups and beyond. Lucie sings Gershwin, Mercer, Porter, Hamlisch and more with a fresh eye, intense passion and humor all filtered through her own life experiences. It's a performance that will make you forget about the news and believe in love all over again.

The Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale for $50/$45 with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,900 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
Source:
Email:***@adelphi.edu Email Verified
Phone:5168774040
