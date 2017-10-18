News By Tag
Bloomex sponsors the National Art Centre's Up Close and Unplugged with Jim Cuddy
The theme for 2017 is an "Evening in Manhattan". Bloomex will provide all the flowers in shades of red for the cocktail reception and the dinner which will be presented in one of the NAC's premier entertaining spaces. Following dinner, guests will enjoy an intimate concert by icons of the Canadian music scene (past performers included Matt and Jill Barber, Alan Doyle and Colin James). Funds go to help support the fight against cancer in Ottawa and surrounding areas and support programming at the National Arts Centre.
" As the Floral Sponsor for the NAC, we'excited to be a part of the Up Close and Unplugged event," says Mark Camphaug, Director of Marketing at Bloomex Canada. "It's for such a great cause and who doesn't love Jim Cuddy?"
"We are thrilled that Bloomex Canada will be a sponsor of this year's Up Close and Unplugged," says Event Co-Chair Peter Charbonneau. wcj "With their support, we are able to ensure that the most funds possible will be donated back to these two great foundations:
About Bloomex
Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at https://bloomex.ca/
About National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre collaborates with artists and arts organizations across Canada to help create a national stage for the performing arts, and acts as a catalyst for performance, creation and learning across the country. The NAC strives to be artistically adventurous in each of its programming streams – the NAC Orchestra, English Theatre, French Theatre and Dance, as well as the Scene festivals and NAC Presents, which showcase established and emerging Canadian artists. The organization is at the forefront of youth and educational activities, offering artist training, programs for children and youth, and resources for teachers in communities across Canada. The NAC is the only bilingual, multidisciplinary performing arts centre in Canada, and one of the largest in the world.
About Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation
The Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation is dedicated to helping families who are facing cancer and increasing cancer survivorship in Eastern Ontario. They support cancer care and research to prevent, detect, diagnose and cure cancer. Every year there are 7,500 more people in our community who will be told "You have cancer". When that happens, lives are turned upside down. The Cancer Foundation is always there to ensure local cancer patients and their families have the best possible quality of life and best chance of survival. This happens through helping families with guidance and disease management called Cancer Coaching; providing better treatments locally through innovative clinical trials; and, funding local breakthrough research to bring us one step closer to finding a cure here in Ottawa.
