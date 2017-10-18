 
Bloomex sponsors the National Art Centre's Up Close and Unplugged with Jim Cuddy

 
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Bloomex is proud to be the Floral Sponsor and CEO Floral Provider for the National Art Centre (NAC) for the 2017-2018 season.Each year, the NAC hosts an exclusive joint fundraiser between with the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation, titled Up Close and Unplugged. This year's event features singer Jim Cuddy, of Blue Rodeo. As flower sponsor, Bloomex will be providing all florals for fundraiser on November 8, 2017. The provision will include centre pieces and small arrangements for the high-top cruiser tables.

The theme for 2017 is an "Evening in Manhattan". Bloomex will provide all the flowers in shades of red for the cocktail reception and the dinner which will be presented in one of the NAC's premier entertaining spaces. Following dinner, guests will enjoy an intimate concert by icons of the Canadian music scene (past performers included Matt and Jill Barber, Alan Doyle and Colin James). Funds go to help support the fight against cancer in Ottawa and surrounding areas and support programming at the National Arts Centre.

" As the Floral Sponsor for the NAC, we'excited to be a part of the Up Close and Unplugged event," says Mark Camphaug, Director of Marketing at Bloomex Canada. "It's for such a great cause and who doesn't love Jim Cuddy?"

"We are thrilled that Bloomex Canada will be a sponsor of this year's Up Close and Unplugged," says Event Co-Chair Peter Charbonneau. wcj "With their support, we are able to ensure that the most funds possible will be donated back to these two great foundations: The National Arts Centre Foundation and the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation."

About Bloomex

Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at https://bloomex.ca/ or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia.

About National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre collaborates with artists and arts organizations across Canada to help create a national stage for the performing arts, and acts as a catalyst for performance, creation and learning across the country. The NAC strives to be artistically adventurous in each of its programming streams – the NAC Orchestra, English Theatre, French Theatre and Dance, as well as the Scene festivals and NAC Presents, which showcase established and emerging Canadian artists. The organization is at the forefront of youth and educational activities, offering artist training, programs for children and youth, and resources for teachers in communities across Canada. The NAC is the only bilingual, multidisciplinary performing arts centre in Canada, and one of the largest in the world.

About Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation

The Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation is dedicated to helping families who are facing cancer and increasing cancer survivorship in Eastern Ontario. They support cancer care and research to prevent, detect, diagnose and cure cancer. Every year there are 7,500 more people in our community who will be told "You have cancer". When that happens, lives are turned upside down. The Cancer Foundation is always there to ensure local cancer patients and their families have the best possible quality of life and best chance of survival. This happens through helping families with guidance and disease management called Cancer Coaching; providing better treatments locally through innovative clinical trials; and, funding local breakthrough research to bring us one step closer to finding a cure here in Ottawa.

Media Contact
Heather Ireland
613-228-2727
***@bloomex.ca
