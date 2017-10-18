News By Tag
MOVE 2017 Highlights Need for Sustainable Tourism Measurement in Cities and Regions
UNWTO joins international panel of tourism experts to discuss the future of sustainable smart urban and rural tourism
Designed for tourism sector key stakeholders interested in the measurement and better understanding of economic, environmental and social effects of tourism, experts will take on current trends from the European Summer of Over Tourism, smarter measurement, case studies about sustainable tourism from Japan to Gernika, tourism Big Data and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development defined by UN.
QUOTES
Dr. Nagore Espinosa, CEO of in2destination, "Tourism is not the enemy, to be sustainable we need to be better versions of ourselves. We are all potential visitors and we need to close the loop from the economic benefits of tourism, to understanding and measuring how tourism can impact the local population and their well being, and what to do about it. Early warning indicators might not be sexy but they are needed. At MOVE 2017 with real cases, small and big data, we hope to inspire change and create better understanding of smart travel measurement."
Maitena Ezkutari, Tourism Director, Government of Navarre, "Navarra is committed to developing a dialogue that supports sustainable tourism based on smart planning and rigorous measurement. MOVE 2017 brings to our region of Navarra, new ideas and experiences from a panel of international tourism experts. Navarre is a whole kingdom of natural and cultural diversity from the snow-capped peaks of the Pyrenees to the arid semi-desert of the Bardenas Reales in the south. In sum, developing tourism in this territory requires careful planning, management and understanding of how visitors can impact our territory."
Antonio Massieu, Chair of INRouTe (and former director of UNWTOs Tourism Statistics Unit), ¨The primary objective of our congress is to help tourism sector key stakeholders from local city officials, to private sector businesses from rural hotels and shop owners, to better understand sustainable tourism and how to manage it. We do this by studying the impact of visitors at different global destinations using smart metrics and real-world case studies – this is particularly helpful at a subnational level, using new examples from Japan, Colombia, Spain, Italy, France and Germany we go far beyond simple occupancy rates to creating new ways to measure and understand how tourism measurement can impact visitors, economy, environment and resident population."
Over the course of three days MOVE2017 expert panelists will include Dr. Tadayuki Hara, principal researcher at the Institute of Tourism Studies Dick Pope, University of Central Florida, Orlando; Dr. Mara Manente, director of the International Center for Tourism Economics Studies at the Ca'Foscari University in Venice; Professor Terry Stevens, founder of the Stevens & Associates tourism consultancy specializing in destination development in Wales; Oscar Perelli del Amo, research manager of Exceltur - non-profit group formed by the Chairs of the 23 leading Spanish tourist groups from the following wcj sectors: airlines, cruises, hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, credit cards, rent-a-car, tourist hospitals, and GDSs.
Also involved are Salvador Antón Clavé, Full Professor of Regional Geographical Analysis at the Rovira i Virgili University, Catalonia, Spain; Álvaro Carrillo Director of the Hotel Technology Institute (ITH); Professor Calvin Jones, a Wales based expert in tourism economics and major sporting events, as well as many other colleagues in their capacity of relevant practitioners and interested researchers of tourism at subnational levels.
About MOVE 2017
As in previous occasions, MOVE 2017 is one of the premiere conferences for the sustainable tourism industry, gathering international tourism experts and stakeholders to discuss the current challenges facing tourism. The conference will be hosted in English and simultaneously cast in Spanish. Previously held in San Juan de Puerto Rico (2015), Medellín (2013), Bilbao (2011) and San Sebastián (2009). For more information http://move2017.inroutenetwork.org/
