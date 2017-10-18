Training Industry features UpsideLMS as a 2017 Learning Portal Watch List Company

The recently released 2017 Top Learning Portal Companies Watch List by Training Industry features UpsideLMS as one of the leading LMS companies worldwide.

-- Training Industry, the most trusted source of information on the business of learning, released the 2017 Top Training Companies selections for the Learning Portal/LMS sector. The 2017 Learning Portal Companies Watch List, in specific, is intended to help buyers of training services evaluate learning portal providers, representing emerging or unique strengths or capabilities. UpsideLMS, a leading Cloud-based SaaS Learning Management System, has been featured in this watch list; 7th year in a row.Selection to the 2017 Learning Portal Companies Watch List was based on the following criteria:ü Quality of learning portal/LMS user and administrative featuresü Industry visibility, innovation and impactü Number and strength of clientsü Geographic reachü Company size and growth potential"This year's 2017 Top 20 Learning Portal/LMS Companies List is comprised of key players driving the evolution of learning portals and learning management systems," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These organizations are striving to improve the user and administrative experience through advancements in reporting and analytics and are focused on modernizing the individual learner experience."UpsideLMS, in its current 8.0 version, is an embodiment of this very 'modern' experience. Equipped with a rich feature set - from online, formal, informal and now offline (no Internet connection required) Mobile Learning, it is everything that an organization - small, mid-sized or large - needs from its learning platform today and tomorrow too.Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning, said proudly, "UpsideLMS is on a great growth momentum, evident in its recent releases, wcj robust product roadmap, awards and recognition, and growing client- and partner-base across the globe. This recognition from Training Industry is a validation of our efforts and a boost to further them for more growth."The entire Watch List is available for viewing here - www.trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/learning-technologies/2017-top-learning-portallms-companies-list/Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.