Bill Smith Joins the Team at Alliance Financial Partners Inc
Share this: Owner of WT Smith Personal Financial Services, LLC Bill Smith has joined the team at Alliance Financial Partners, Inc. in Palm Coast, Florida.
Smith has aligned his financial practice of 21 years with the existing resources of Alliance Financial Partners to provide a higher level of service and support for his existing clients. He will continue to provide holistic financial services for clients, including handling their financial planning needs, investment management, stock portfolio, insurance products and retirement income strategies for the serious long-term investors.
Alliance Financial Partners, Inc. is a full service Wealth Planning Firm focusing on investments, insurance, and financial services. They are locally owned and operated by David L. Fowler and Edward Herrera.
Bill was born in New Jersey, attended the University of North Carolina and was drafted into the Army. He became a CPA after basic training, was deployed to Germany and then returned to New Jersey after his service. He worked at Nabisco for 20 years in financial and general management positions. He then worked for a financial service firm in South Florida from 1996-2001. He then relocated to Palm Coast and was an Edward Jones financial advisor in Palm Coast from 2002-2011. He then chose to embark as an independent advisor in 2011 with the launch of WT Smith Personal Financial Services.
Smith is an active member of the community and serves as treasurer of the Flagler Humane Society. He was formerly the treasurer for Family Promise in Palm Coast, and is past president of the Flagler/Palm Coast Sunrise Rotary Club, and of the Arc Angels of Flagler. He also served on the stewardship committee for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton wcj church and is a former Grand Knight at Knights of Columbus.
Launched in 2010, Alliance Financial Partners, Inc. is a full service Wealth Planning Firm focusing on investment management, insurance, and comprehensive financial planning. They are locally owned and operated by David L. Fowler and Edward Herrera. They share a special "hometown" relationship with local businesses, educational community and individual clients. They strive to be actively involved in helping the community plan, achieve and enjoy a well-earned retirement. Alliance Financial Partners is located at 1 Florida Park Drive North, Suite 105-B, Palm Coast FL 32137. http://www.myallianceteam.com/
Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/ SIPC.
Alliance Financial Services and WT Smith Personal Financial Services are separate entities.
