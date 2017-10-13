 
Industry News





IBM Technology Influencer to Deliver Keynote Address at The ConFab 2018

The ConFab, Premier Semiconductor Manufacturing and Design Conference for Executives, Announces Keynote Speaker from IBM Advanced Process Technology Research
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The ConFab, to be held May 20-23 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is excited to announce IBM's Dr. Rama Divakaruni will be the opening keynote for the 2018 conference. Dr. Divakaruni's presentation is entitled, "How AI is Driving the New Semiconductor Era". He will address the Artificial Intelligence era demands for dramatic enhancement in computational performance and efficiency of AI workloads, and discuss the needs and changes required in algorithms, systems and chip design as well as in devices and materials.

"Increased use of artificial intelligence will radically change how semiconductors are designed and manufactured, and I'm delighted IBM's Rama Divakaruni will be sharing his insights at The ConFab in 2018," said Pete Singer, Editor-in-Chief of Solid State Technology and the conference chair of The ConFab.

Dr. Divakaruni is responsible for IBM Advanced Process Technology Research (which includes EUV technologies and advanced unit process and enablement technologies) and he is the main interface between IBM Semiconductor Research and IBM's Systems Leadership. Dr. Divakaruni is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and one of IBMs top inventors with over 225 issued US patents.

An impressive background - since 1994, Dr. Divakaruni has been working on advanced semiconductor technologies at IBM. Through 2003, while in DRAM Technology Development, his team introduced the world's first sub-8F2 vertical transistor DRAM trench technology. The next two years, Dr. Divakaruni worked as the technical lead wcj for the 90nm strained silicon technology which was the world's first to introduce dual stress liner technology; the technology was the basis of the Nintento Wii, XBOX360 and the PlayStation3 game platforms. After a year serving as project manager for the Unit Process team, he was program manager and technical lead for the development of 45nm industry standard bulk technologies for IBM's Joint Development Alliance. At 45nm, IBM and its development partners introduced strained silicon technology for low power mobile products thus launching strained silicon across the spectrum of bulk low power and SOI performance CMOS technologies. This technology was the basis for the first Apple I-pad, early Apple I-phones and was the technology that IBM's partners, including Samsung, used for all their mobile platforms and devices.

About The ConFab

The ConFab (http://theconfab.com/) is the premier semiconductor manufacturing and design conference and networking event that brings over 150 notable industry leaders together. The ConFab is owned and produced by Extension Media and hosted by Pete Singer, Conference Chair and Editor-in-Chief of Solid State Technology. To inquire about participating - if you represent an equipment, material or service supplier, contact Kerry Hoffman, Director of Sales: khoffman@extensionmedia.com. Contact Sally Bixby about attending, sbixby@extensionmedia.com.

About Extension Media

Extension Media is a privately held company operating more than 50 B2B magazines, engineers' guides, newsletters, websites and conferences that focus on high-tech industry platforms and emerging technologies such as: chip design, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, embedded systems, software, architectures and industry standards. In addition to The ConFab, Extension Media produces other industry-focused events. Those include the Internet of Things Developers Conference (IoT DevCon 2018), the Machine Learning & AI Developers Conference (MLDevCon 2018),and the IoT Device Security Summit. Extension Media publishes: Solid State Technology and Solid-State.com, Embedded Systems Engineering, EECatalog.com, Embedded Intel® Solutions, EmbeddedIntel.com, Chip Design, ChipDesignMag.com.

Sally L. Bixby, Sr. Events Director
***@extensionmedia.com
Email:***@extensionmedia.com
