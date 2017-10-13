News By Tag
The Tech Academy is Launching a 'Coding Basics' Book Series
As the creators of one of the most successful software developer training schools in the world, we have learned quite a lot about how to break the subject down to the learner. We believe technology is for everyone, and we are removing the barriers to entry that have stopped people from really being able to understand and use technology.
Most technology training makes the mistake of assuming some prior knowledge of computers, which leaves room for misunderstanding. We wrote these books to handle that problem.
We are releasing four books. One is a dictionary, and three are practical books that teach you how to program computers.
These books include:
- Technology Basics Dictionary
- Learn Coding Basics in Hours with Python
- Learn Coding Basics in Hours with Small Basic
- Learn Coding Basics in Hours with Javascript
The Technology Basics Dictionary is for everyone - from the absolute beginner to the experienced pro. Those new to the subject will be able to clear up all the confusion and mystery from the subject; those already familiar with technology will gain the ability to explain complex concepts to others in simple, clear ways.
'Learn Coding Basics in Hours' is a series of books written for the absolute beginner who is interested in learning how to code (coding means programming computers to perform tasks).
With the Technology Basics Dictionary and any (or wcj all!) of the training books, you'll gain a basic understanding of how computer programs work and learn how to write simple code in no time!
The technology industry changes fast. If you don't have a solid foundation and a genuine understanding of the tools that are in demand today, you could be left behind.
The Technology Basics Dictionary & 'Learn Coding Basics in Hours' series will be available for purchase through The Tech Academy website beginning November 17, 2017. To celebrate the launch of the book series, The Tech Academy will be having an event at Concordia University Friday, Nov 17 @ 3pm.
For more information on the school and the books, visit us at: https://learncodinganywhere.com/
