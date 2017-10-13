News By Tag
Consett Based Metaltech to Become Part of the Wallwork Group
Consett, County Durham based Metaltech Ltd is to join the Wallwork Group. Both companies specialise in the thermal processing and coating of metals and each brings additional metal treatments that will complement those of the other.
Metaltech was founded in 1981 by Ron Scott. Dr Graeme Forster joined the company in the early 1990's and became managing director. Both are qualified Chartered Engineers and they have been highly successful in growing the company to a skilled staff of 22, serving clients in the UK and internationally.
Dr Forster commented, "Joining Wallwork, a firm founded on the same principles of a business that believes people are its greatest asset, is a positive step as Ron steps out to pursue his other interests. More importantly, the deal will ensure the future of the business and employees as well as giving Metaltech the wider product portfolio of the Wallwork Group to offer our clients. The fact that the Wallwork Group are committed to continue processing in the North East was instrumental to the deal."
Luke Collins, a graduate engineer with 12 plus years of experience within the Wallwork Group is to join Dr Forster as site director at Metaltech. Luke explains, "This is a good fit for us and strengthens our range of metal heat treatments, hard coatings processes and customer service promise. Adding a facility in the North East means we can provide an even faster service to customers there and extend our transport service into Scotland, giving greater flexibility within our Manchester, Birmingham and Cambridge sites for wcj further growth."
Wallwork has plans to invest in the Metaltech site and also base some of its transport operation there. Luke will permanently relocate to be near the Metaltech works.
As well as strengthening the geographical reach for Wallwork, the business extends processes such as the induction hardening of metals and adds new processes including Xylan Flouropolymer Coatings, Molybdenum Disulphide dry film lubricants and Phosphate Coating. It also brings extra capacity to the company's Plasma Nitriding and Plasox services.
More Information
Howard Maher, Sales Manager
Tel. +44 (0)161 797 9111 Fax. +44 (0)161 763 1861
E-mail: howard.maher@
Wallwork Group, Lord Street, Bury, Greater Manchester, BL9 0RE
Howard Maher
***@wallworkht.com
