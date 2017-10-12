News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Odd Couple In Color October 20 -29, 2017 At the Black Rep in Berkeley
When their respective marriages fall apart, endearing slob Oscar Madison invites his former college friend Felix Unger to move in with him . Right away it becomes obvious that Felix is uptight, neat-freak ways are at odds with his habits, so Oscar worries he has made an enormous mistake, but together they decide that-whatever their difference-they can help each other move of from their divorce.
October 20 – 29, 2017 at the Black Repertory Group Theater. Located at 3201 Adeline Street in Berkeley, CA 94703. One block south of the Ashby BART Station.
Ticket Prices: General Admission is $30; VIP Admission is $50. VIP access includes priority seating, complementary beverage and dinner. Private parties are welcome with special rates for groups of 10 or more.
For more information call (510) 652-2120 or email info@blackrepertorygroup.com
Tickets are available online at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater. For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues wcj to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
Contact
510-652-2120
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse