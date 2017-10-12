News By Tag
Kidz Entertainment Inc Continues to Bring New and Exciting Concepts to Children of All Ages with New
Long Island Based Toy Company Will Once Again Be Donating to Baldwin Halloween Festival 10/28, Along With A Photoshoot at Toddlewood Studios Displaying Product Line 10/22
With a great line of fun and interesting products, Kidz Entertainment Inc. has everything from novelty picture books to gifts that combine the worlds of children, animals and music with color and excitement! Producing specialty toys that are educational, musical, interactive, and entertaining all bundled into one adventure, the company helps to reach children on many sensory levels. With the ever changing world of technology, Kidz Ent. recently moved into the digital age, morphing their popular Show Dog Children's Picture Book into a brand new App turning it into 18 separate fun and interactive wcj puzzles, available on Google Play for IOS and Android as well as iTunes Connect! They also offer other picture books containing bright and beautiful illustrations which entertain the imagination. The factual information adds an educational dimension - while music sheets with an award winning CD attached to the back covers create a musical and interactive facet to these works. Combined with companion coloring books, your choice of a 49 piece Animal Rescue puzzle (which creates a fun atmosphere for your young puzzler) or your choice of a beautifully made muff/handbag/
Additionally, with 10 new designs for their Kidz T'z line, you can color and create your very own t-shirt! Kids can wear their design proudly then wash it and create a new one!! The included Washable Markers allow this adorable t-shirt to be colored over and over again. A great activity with many designs that cater to children 4 and up, it gives your child the opportunity to wear his/her own customized shirt. Collect all designs along with a set of 6 washable markers included, which makes a great arts & crafts project! Kidz Entertainment founder Diane Baumann also brings her books and items to schools for Author Visits as well as visits with the special needs children. She recently donated 61 of her Show Cat Picture Books (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/
In the coming year, a brand new book "Little Shop of Wonders" will be available from the company as well. Baumann also wrote the title track to the documentary "Little Shop of Wonders" which premiered in the Long Island International Film Expo.
With two great upcoming events including a full photo shoot of their product line at Toddlewood StudiosSunday, October 22nd and toy donations at the 5th Annual Baldwin Halloween Fest on Saturday, October 28th along with continued promotion through Zulily and their brand new Show Dog Puzzle app - keep an eye out for what's to come from Kidz Entertainment Inc!
For more information on Kidz Entertainment Inc, Please Visit: www.KidzEntertainmentInc.com
For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com
