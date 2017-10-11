News By Tag
The Bear Creek School Hosts Tools for Success Seminars
Free event on a variety of developmental, educational, and academic topics
In the seminar targeted toward parents of preschool- and elementary-age children, Karen Blankenbeckler, Bear Creek V.P. for Academic Affairs, will give the keynote on "The Way Kids Learn." In addition to the keynote address, there will be three breakout sessions with multiple topics to choose from presented by Bear Creek faculty and guest speakers, including: "Tools for Developing Great Readers," "What to Do About Screen Time? The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," and "Raising Resilient Kids."
Simultaneously, parents with children in middle school and high school (as well as students themselves) can attend sessions such as "Tool Kit for Developing Great Writers," "The Middle School Brain and How It Works Differently Than Yours," and "Parent Boot Camp for College Success" There are even breakout topics targeted specifically for students such as "Finding and Pursuing Your Passions and Talents." Patrick Carruth, Bear Creek's President and Headmaster, will deliver the keynote entitled "Aristotle and the Apple Watch."
To see a complete list of session topics and register for the event, visit www.tbcs.org/
The wcj seminars will conclude at noon followed by an optional Admissions overview, Q&A, student panel, and a complimentary light lunch for prospective families. Guests are invited to stay if they would like to learn more about The Bear Creek School.
About The Bear Creek School
Founded in 1988, in Redmond, Washington, The Bear Creek School is an independent classical Christian school that believes only when faith, mind, and heart are fed together can students experience the fullness of education which produces leaders who think well and are compelled to engage the world.
Recognized as a 2014 National Blue Ribbon School, Bear Creek serves students from the greater Eastside and is housed on two campuses. Redmond Campus on Union Hill serves kindergarten to grade 12 students. Valley Campus, also in Redmond, serves preschool students. The Bear Creek School is accredited by the Northwest Association of Independent Schools and AdvancED/Northwest Accreditation Commission.
Contact
The Bear Creek School
***@tbcs.org
