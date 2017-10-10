 
Industry News





StressBusters Guided Meditation: An Exciting New Wellness Service

Just What You Need In Time For The Holiday Season To Navigate With More Peace of Mind
 
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Stress, that thing we deal with on a regular basis that often gets magnified during the holiday season, turning that time of year into a frenzy of frazzled nerves. Many are aware of the benefits of meditation and would make it a practice if they had time and a clue how to do it, StressBusters Guided Meditation provides a window into that goal. It is a holistic approach utilizing breath, sound, movement, aromatherapy and gemstones to zap stress and provide relief, including mobile techniques for the busy and stressed out. There will be a workshop offered on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Performing Arts Workshop, 196 Morgan Street, ground floor, Jersey City, NJ 07302 from 4:30-5:30PM.

We know that stress is an underlying factor for many illnesses and that it affects our decision making, not to mention our moods. Getting into a calm, relaxed state is often elusive but meditation helps us to tap into that state--"I am always mesmerized witnessing people let go of their stresses and relax deeply, it's as if they're taking a layer off" Ms. Bird observes. Participants have arrived to the sessions jittery and left saying, "at first I didn't think I would get into the zone but it worked and wcj I enjoyed it and it relaxed me," "I left feeling relaxed, cared for, and transformed," "being able to take a relaxed and intrinsic deep meditation class was so mesmerizing."

A consistent meditation practice is an important element in a healthy lifestyle along with diet and exercise. In addition to the upcoming workshop, StressBusters Guided Meditation is offered in private, group and remote sessions. It is a mobile service available to individuals, schools, hospitals, events, companies and organizations, and is also available by appointment at Of Hand, Spirit & Earth Studio in downtown Jersey City.

Tickets/more information on the October 28th workshop are available through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stressbusters-guided-meditat...

Jacquie Bird is the Creator/Practitioner of StressBusters Guided Meditation. She also creates SilkWire Jewelry which is JewelryArt 4 Your WellBeing and owns Of Hand, Spirit & Earth Studio which serves as a showroom and wellness site. StressBusters Guided Meditation webpage https://www.silkwirejewelry.com/stressbusters-guided-medi...

Contact
StressBusters Guided Meditation
Jacquie Bird
9177408097
***@gmail.com
