StressBusters Guided Meditation: An Exciting New Wellness Service
Just What You Need In Time For The Holiday Season To Navigate With More Peace of Mind
We know that stress is an underlying factor for many illnesses and that it affects our decision making, not to mention our moods. Getting into a calm, relaxed state is often elusive but meditation helps us to tap into that state--"I am always mesmerized witnessing people let go of their stresses and relax deeply, it's as if they're taking a layer off" Ms. Bird observes. Participants have arrived to the sessions jittery and left saying, "at first I didn't think I would get into the zone but it worked and wcj I enjoyed it and it relaxed me," "I left feeling relaxed, cared for, and transformed,"
A consistent meditation practice is an important element in a healthy lifestyle along with diet and exercise. In addition to the upcoming workshop, StressBusters Guided Meditation is offered in private, group and remote sessions. It is a mobile service available to individuals, schools, hospitals, events, companies and organizations, and is also available by appointment at Of Hand, Spirit & Earth Studio in downtown Jersey City.
Tickets/more information on the October 28th workshop are available through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/
Jacquie Bird is the Creator/Practitioner of StressBusters Guided Meditation. She also creates SilkWire Jewelry which is JewelryArt 4 Your WellBeing and owns Of Hand, Spirit & Earth Studio which serves as a showroom and wellness site. StressBusters Guided Meditation webpage https://www.silkwirejewelry.com/
StressBusters Guided Meditation
Jacquie Bird
9177408097
***@gmail.com
