One of the Largest Cat Shows in the World!
"It's Feline A Lot Like Christmas" Cat Show and Adoption Event Celebrating 25 Years!
When: December 9 & 10, 2017: Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 4 pm
Where: Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85211, Building C
What: "It's Feline A Lot Like Christmas"
Cat Show and Adoption Event
FREE parking on site.
$9 adults; $7 seniors/military;
Check out our website at http://www.phxfeline.com/
Why: To promote interest in, and knowledge of cats through education; cultivate friendship and common interests among cat enthusiasts;
Phoenix Feline Fanciers
In 1992, a group of local cat fanciers wanted to start a new CFA cat club in Phoenix because there were so few clubs in the area. They approached Craig Rothermel, and his wife Diana, for help in forming a club that would be comprised mainly of people who were not already members of existing area wcj clubs. The Rothermels eagerly embraced this idea, and Phoenix Feline Fanciers was formed. Phoenix Feline Fanciers, Inc. applied to The Cat Fanciers' Association (http://www.cfa.org/)
In June of 1994, club member Craig Rothermel was elected President of CFA. Phoenix Feline Fanciers received their Not for Profit (501C4) status in December of 2000. http://phxfeline.com/
About All About Animals Rescue of Arizona
All About Animals is dedicated to saving companion animals whose lives are in jeopardy by providing rescue, foster and adoption. "Compassion in action" means we are a no-kill rescue that works with dogs and cats in Maricopa County and beyond. The majority of our animals are from the local euthanasia lists as we recognize that these animals are in the direst conditions. To learn more about our 501(c)3 rescue organization, visit allaboutanimalsaz.com.
Contact
Dawn Kavanaugh
Greg Sorokin
catdocs@cox.net
End
