October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

One of the Largest Cat Shows in the World!

"It's Feline A Lot Like Christmas" Cat Show and Adoption Event Celebrating 25 Years!
 
 
PHOENIX - Oct. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Mesa,  Ariz. – December 9th and 10th – This year one of the largest CFA shows worldwide will take place on December 9-10, 2017 at the newly remodeled/enlarged Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85211.   The show will feature not only 350 pedigreed cats and kittens and their owners, but vendors with feline related merchandise for sale. Cornish Rex cats will be featured. Visitors will have lots of opportunities to watch the judges evaluate the cats, plus meet the breeders and exhibitors. Veteran cats, 7 years and older will have their own judging. Household pets also have their own judging.  All About Animals Rescue has been our partner for 6 years and brings over 50 cats for adoption. They will have purebred and mix cats of all ages ready to meet you!

When:          December 9 & 10, 2017: Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 4 pm

Where:          Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85211, Building C

What:          "It's Feline A Lot Like Christmas"

         Cat Show and Adoption Event

FREE parking on site.
$9 adults; $7 seniors/military; $5 for children 3-12 accompanied by an adult, under 3 free, Family 4 pack $20 (2 adults, 2 children 3-12)
Check out our website at http://www.phxfeline.com/ for a $1 off coupon on adult admission.  For more info go to www.catshows.us. (http://www.catshows.us/)

Why:          To promote interest in, and knowledge of cats through education; cultivate friendship and common interests among cat enthusiasts; and promote the welfare of all cats.

Phoenix Feline Fanciers

In 1992, a group of local cat fanciers wanted to start a new CFA cat club in Phoenix because there were so few clubs in the area. They approached Craig Rothermel, and his wife Diana, for help in forming a club that would be comprised mainly of people who were not already members of existing area wcj clubs. The Rothermels eagerly embraced this idea, and Phoenix Feline Fanciers was formed. Phoenix Feline Fanciers, Inc. applied to The Cat Fanciers' Association (http://www.cfa.org/) to become a member club, and was accepted at the board meeting held in February, 1993.  The first show planned by the club was held in December of 1993 and had 171 entries. A clerking school, held in conjunction with the show, attracted 20 participants.

In June of 1994, club member Craig Rothermel was elected President of CFA. Phoenix Feline Fanciers received their Not for Profit (501C4) status in December of 2000. http://phxfeline.com/About.htm

About All About Animals Rescue of Arizona
All About Animals is dedicated to saving companion animals whose lives are in jeopardy by providing rescue, foster and adoption. "Compassion in action" means we are a no-kill rescue that works with dogs and cats in Maricopa County and beyond. The majority of our animals are from the local euthanasia lists as we recognize that these animals are in the direst conditions. To learn more about our 501(c)3 rescue organization, visit allaboutanimalsaz.com.

Contact
Dawn Kavanaugh
Greg Sorokin
catdocs@cox.net
All About Animals Rescue/ Phoenix Feline Fanciers
Email:***@cox.net
Page Updated Last on: Oct 14, 2017
