Mounts Botanical Garden

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden Announces Five New Board Members(West Palm Beach, FL – October 4, 2017) Sandy Smith President of Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, Palm Beach County's oldest and largest public garden, today announced five new members of the nonprofit organization's Board of Directors:+ Gretta Curry is a retired human services professional. Prior to moving to Palm Beach County, she worked for more than 20 years in educational, physical rehab and child welfare programs and administrative roles in Massachusetts. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Emmanuel College in Boston and her Doctorate in Education from the University of Massachusetts. Curry is a member of the board of the Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park, where she has co-chaired the Natural Science Education Fund Committee and participated in the board's Marketing and Events Committee. She's been a member of the board of the North Palm Beach Rowing Club since 2007 and served on the advisory board of FAU Honors College in Jupiter from 2000 to 2012. She and her husband live in North Palm Beach.+ Rebecca Doane founded the law firm Doane & Doane, P.A. in 2003 after being a senior equity shareholder in a prestigious local law firm for many years. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina, and also is Certified Public Accountant and a member of both the Florida Institute of Certified Accountants and the American Association of Attorney-CPAs. Doane is the Co-Chair and Founder of the Guardianship Education Committee of the Palm Beach County Bar Association, and is past president of the Center for Children in Crisis and the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. She is a current board member and past president of the West Palm Beach Kiwanis Club and past president of the Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park. She and her husband and business partner live in North Palm Beach.+ Tara Duhy is an executive shareholder in the law firm of Lewis, Longman & Walker in West Palm Beach, where she chairs the Land Use Law Practice Area with a specialty in environment and water and land use. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctorate from the University wcj of Colorado. Duhy is an active member of the Association of Community Developers and the Northern Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, and currently chairs the Healthy Mothers Health Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County. Super Lawyers listed her as a Rising Star, a peer designation awarded to only 2.5 percent of all lawyers, and the Daily Business Review also recognized her in its list of outstanding lawyers younger than 40. She and her husband live in Palm Beach Gardens.+ Jackie Kingston is a developer for Florida Power & Light, where she has worked for more 10 years on the permitting of natural gas power plants, gas pipelines and transmission power lines. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Biological Science from the Florida Institute of Technology and a Master's Degree in the same study area from Florida Atlantic University. She is the founder of Sea Turtle Adventures, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to conservation, research and public education. Kingston and her husband live in Jupiter.+ Ilene Passler is an accomplished human resources professional with more than 15 years of management and leadership experience, who currently serves as HR Director for a specialty contractor. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a Masters of Business Administration from Wake Forest College. A member of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches, Passler has served on its executive team and board of directors, holding such offices as Executive Vice President, Membership Vice President, Nelle Smith Co-Chair and more. She is a resident of West Palm Beach."All of these extraordinary, talented, insightful professional women will be invaluable assets for Mounts Botanical Garden, as we continue to grow and attract new visitors," says Smith.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net