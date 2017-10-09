DexLab Analytics is Organizing an Online Demo Session on Market Risk Modelling

DexLab Analytics is conducting a free online demo session on Market Risk Modelling this 25th October, 2017 from 10:00 PM onwards. Interested candidates please the visit the site to register.

DexLab Analytics Organizes an Online Demo Session on Market Risk Modelling

DexLab Analytics Team

+91 852 787 2444

***@dexlabanalytics.com

-- Internet has brought a robust change in the lives of many. People, who are keen to learn new things can now explore a vast magnitude of knowledge, thanks to the power of web and online learning. Watching online tutorials has become the talk of the day, and for all the good reasons. Now, read articles, practice numerical, soak in advices and watch free online demo sessions from the comfort of your home. And the best part of the story is that it is now available for the complex field of Market Risk Modelling, and DexLab Analytics have initiated this rarest but a significant course in India.The leading data science online training institute, DexLab Analytics is arranging an online live session on Market Risk Modelling on 25October, 2017 from 10 PM IST onwards. All interested candidates are asked to register for free by writing a mail to DexLab Analytics to ensure they will attend the workshop on the designated day and time. It's going to be a demo session, conducted by their in-house trainers.The main topic of discussion is going to be Market Risk Modelling - it is drawing a lot of attention and accolades from the masses – a wide number of industry experts and resolute IT professionals are emphasizing on the significance of managing risk in any organization. Strong internal controls and sound market risk management policies need to be implemented. Pressing needs to address specific risk-induced challenges and immense attention to the financial sector market is driving market risk analytics to the top of the priority list. The course module, designed by DexLab Analytics hits primary topics, such as different types of risks faced by banks, the 1990's financial crisis, sources and scope of market risk, theoretical probability distributions, volatility forecasting and clustering models, value at Risk Modelling, quantitative models of market risk and description of key financial products.The team at DexLab Analytics takes immense pride and pleasure in announcing such a great market risk analytics course in India. Being equipped with a pack of skilled trainers, the institute is capable of delivering such specialized training wcj modules effortlessly. Professionals, who want to give a push to their careers in risk analytics, can take a look at the content of the course module, the quality of the education, practical aspects and intractability of the mode of learning by registering for the online demo session this 25October.DexLab Analytics is one of the best institutes in India to learn data analytics, along with honing skills in SAS, R Programming, and Predictive Modelling, Excel, Credit Risk analysis, Hadoop, Tableau and more. Their courses are intensive, practical and student-friendly. They are headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR with a branch in Pune.K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR (Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)Email: hello@dexlabanalytics.comPhone No. : +91 852 787 2444Phone No. : +91 124 450 2444First Floor, Sinbhai Niwas, Plot No 382/2, Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016. (Landmark: Deep Bangla Chowk)Email: hello@dexlabanalytics.comPhone No. : +91 880 681 2444Phone No. : +91 206 541 2444