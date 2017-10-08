Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts Fall Field Day Tour of Duty in France

The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) completes Fall Field Day Tour of Duty (FFDTD) to France.

Media Contact

Lt Barton Hyte - Public Affairs Officer

(617) 500-5586

***@ahac.us.com Lt Barton Hyte - Public Affairs Officer(617) 500-5586

End

-- Every fall since 1834 the Captain Commanding (http://www.ahac.us.com/captain.htm)of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts has led the AHAC on the annual FFDTD. The AHAC per their charter is required to participate in 2 weeks of formal duty of which the 3-day change of command ceremony on the first Monday in June coupled with the FFDTD during the end of September through the beginning of October provides the time.In modern times the Company travels both nationally and internationally to perform ceremonies of historical significance. This October the Company led by Captain Dennis O'Brien began with a wreath laying ceremony at Belleau Woods, then on to Paris, marching up the Champs Elysee to the Arc de Triomphe to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and light the eternal flame. The following evening a banquet was held at the Palace of Versailles which included the Charge de Affairs from the United States Embassy in Paris, the Count de Lafayette and numerous military attaches to France. The FFDTD continued to Les Andelys, Rouen and Honfleur which included a visit to Omaha Beach (the site of D-Day) in Normandy and a wreath laying ceremony at the French National WW1 Cemetery at Notre Dame de Lorette.Captain Dennis wcj O'Brien took the Company to honor fallen United States and Allied soldiers at numerous gravesites throughout Northern France as the 380Captain Commanding of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company.The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts is the oldest chartered military organization in the western hemisphere, founded by a member of the Honourable Artillery Company of London. Its charter was granted in March 1638 by the Great and General Court of Massachusetts Bay and signed by Governor John Winthrop. The "AHAC" is the 3rd oldest chartered military organization in the world behind the Swiss Guard, founded in 1506 and the Honourable Artillery Company of London, founded in 1537. The membership has included 11 Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients, 4 Presidents of the United States and service men and women that have fought in every war and conflict in service to their colony, Commonwealth, and Nation.ahac.us.com