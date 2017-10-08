Bubba_Mann's "I Promise" Is An Incredible Song On Soundcloud

In Soundcloud, the artist Bubba_mann is rocking the Soundcloud arena with his latest song, "I Promise". It's an interesting song featuring Kaniya – the singer.

-- Music is an incredible mood-shifter that makes you happy and offers solace. Music is offers a powerful outlet to everyone who wants to escape from reality and enjoy time with themselves. Keeping this in mind, Bubba_mann the musician has come up with his latest song –. It is a song created by Richardavailable on Soundcloud. The song was released last month and is all about a father and son compilation. The song is bright and is glowing with passion and integrity. Paying attention to the lyrics would make you realize its essence.is widely known for his great personality who keeps on creating new songs. This diverse artist from Memphis, Tennessee has a great voice and uses all the new and modern musical instruments. However, he keeps the elements of old school hip hop music wcj intact in the latest release –. The artist this time features the little girl Kaniya in his music. The 10-year old girl is recording since the tender age of 8 years. She is passionate and has god-gifted ability to sing which she further nurtures. The little girl is superbly motivated to provide her fans with great hip hop and rap music on Soundcloud.Kaniya idolizes Beyonce, who is also responsible for giving air to her talent. The little girl is also a black belt karate champion who has started to polish her abilities and make her life better. The song – "I Promise" is for everyone who wants to make it big with dedication and motivation. It basically charges fans to move ahead with their desire and make their dreams come true.is a major contender in the hip hop and rap music industry with his singles – "Jet Fuel", "Stripper Girls" and "Errbody Str8". Fans of Bubba_mann can connect with him on Facebook and listen to his songs on Soundcloud.To listen this track, please click the following link: