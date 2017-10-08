News By Tag
SparkLAN Wireless IoT Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Solutions Indoor Femto Gateway /WLRGFM-100
SparkLAN release an IoT low-power, long-range LoRa gateway , enterprises can deploy IoT networks in practically any geographic location.
WLRGFM-100 that Internet of Things (IoT) Femto Access Point/Gateway is specifically designed for wide area smart grid applications. Applications include, but not limited to automatic meter reading, monitoring fault indicators, monitoring street lights, etc.
Typical deployment is using star network configuration similar to mobile network base station. Because of its long range and many device capabilities, it is a much more cost effective way for service providers to deploy this for sensor networks than to deploy a GPRS network for sensor network applications.
This gateway is very suitable for small business or private area use case like parking space, exhibition center or campus etc. It is also suitable for providing coverage for indoor blind spots.
Based wcj on the Semtech SX1301 and SX1257 chipset designs enabling eight channels and 0.5W transmit power, the gateway is designed to work seamlessly with SparkLAN's LoRa ecosystem of WLRS-590 /WLRS-591EVB LoRa module and LPWAN antennas.
Option support wide frequency range EU 862~870MHz / US902~928MHz / AS923MHz / CN470~510MHz.
Within one WLRGFM-100 LoRa gateway, equipped with the company's enterprise grade 802.11 b/g/n mimo wifi , various internet connection interface include ethernet, USB and 3G/4G dongle connectivity andBuilt-in Wi-Fi antenna and one external SMA LoRa antenna, it enables integration of key short-range, low-power wireless technologies with LPWAN technology to expand the geographic range of IoT implementations.
LoRa, which is a rapidly growing standard in the LPWAN space for IoT and M2M connectivity, provides secure, bi-directional data transfer and communications with IoT networks over long distances
Feature:
- Modulation:Base on LoRaWAN
- 802.11 b/g/n 2T2R
- Various internet connection: Ethernet, Wireless bridge, 3G/4G dongle
- Security AES 128
- Built in LoRa antenna and optional external
- Support Listen Before Talk for downlink
- Web UI for Configuration
- Support OTA and USB upgrade
Company information
Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com
