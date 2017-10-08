News By Tag
Virtual Valor Group Continues to See Consistent Interest in God My Hero
The third studio effort from accomplished singer, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist Terrance Bell
The album encapsulates precise production, vocals, and vocal arrangements with powerful and sincere lyrics where Bell has no inhibitions, pouring out every emotion on this well-received project.
A song that instantly puts a smile on your face, "God's Worth," was written to show God's worth in all He does and because of who He is and what He does, He is worthy of all the honor we owe Him.
A beautiful piano entry coupled with Bell's powerful voice, "Whisper," is a powerful song that penetrates deep in the soul is a song that brings a larger focus to what God is saying to us.
Written about simply wanting to ascend to heaven to be able to see God's face, "Face To Face" is that "go to" song that keeps you focused.
"Heaven's Gate" is about imagining what it will feel like when entering heaven.
"Sign From You," is asking for guidance from God. With a melodic R&B feel, Bell asks God to show him a sign, God I Need A Sign From You/I Don't Know What I'm To Do/I Really need to hear from you/ To go on.
The single, "God is God" brings joy to everyone who hears it. "He's God/Authority He has Power and command/He controls all the lands He's God/He's got all the right to see you/Live in harmony/Free from all captivity."
The Story Of Jesus is beautifully sung by Bell. With clear, crisp instruments and a powerful choir, the song is about Christ our King and His reign.
Power, strength, and sincerity is displayed when Bell belts out Redemption "Intro" (Encore) & Redemption (Encore) This song is about the price Jesus gave by dying on the cross for our sins, and when He returns, what a day of rejoicing that will be but, we must be prepared for His return because that day will be a day of redemption.
With excellent musicianship and simple yet powerful lyrics, God My Hero, the title track, is about Bell being able to communicate and confide in God to be comforted knowing He will protect us provide everything we need and more.
The opening acoustic strings set the stage for the appropriate ballad, "Breathe." A song that came to Bell a few years ago when the senseless shootings and brutality used by rogue police officers took the life (breath) of innocent humans that made him think about how we as a people were created
"Hear wcj You Now"is the upbeat, dance track that excitingly explains how Bell can now hear God.
As a musician who started playing different instruments at the age of seven, and a minister of music whose leadership have enhanced and transcended several church worship services where employed, there is no surprise that "God My Hero" is coined as the epitome of a strong praise and worship album.
"I just want God to preserve my life. I make no excuses or justifications for my setbacks or failures in my life. I am going to make mistakes and I am going to stumble sometimes, but in my heart, I have salvation, with this I will receive deliverance, and if I trust and believe in God, Redemption is what He'll give me"—Terrance Bell.
