SportsCast: Enhancing and monetising the digital experience for the modern sports fan
Key speakers who have already confirmed their involvement include broadcasters, content owners, operators, and platform and solution providers such as;
· Alex Trickett, Former Global Sports Chair and Head of UK Sport, Twitter
· Matt Staag, Head of Mobile Video & Content, EE
· Paula Stringer, Head of Production, BBC Sport
· David Gibbs, Digital Director of Sky Sports, Sky News
The new two-day event will delve into the latest developments in content mobility, social dynamics, connected stadiums and omni-platform environments.
Senior Conference Producer, Carly Greene, said: "The way that fans consume sport has changed dramatically in recent years and there is more demand than ever for creative wcj and inspiring content.
"SportsCast willoffer a commercial focus to the digital journey fans go through pre, during and post sporting event, studying user behaviours and data to effectively engage with fans and enhance multiplatform delivery."
SportsCast will also involve new discussion group formats facilitated to improve interaction between delegates, and over 10 hours of dedicated networking opportunities.
Other speakers include: Denise Parkinson, Entertainment Director Global and UK, Telegraph Media Group; Glen Killane, Managing Director, eir TV & Sport; and Jeff Webb, Principle Streaming Architect – Internet TV, Sky.
The event has been created off the back of an extensive consultation with the industry and builds on the success of its market-leading events across the global telecoms, media and technology sectors.
SportsCast will take place on Tuesday December 5 and Wednesday December 6 2017 at the America Square Conference Centre in London.
Tickets cost £799 + VAT when booked on or before 10 November 2017.
Sports teams, sporting venues and sporting content owners qualify for free passes.
Find out more about SportsCast at https://tmt.knect365.com/
