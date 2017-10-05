Prof Imafidon & other leaders predict a brighter future for African in FTAfrica's summit in London

world renowned Professor Chris Imafidon, Nigeria's Vice president and other leaders predict a brighter future for African in based on youth population and technology

FTAfrica: Professor Chris Imafidon speaks

-- World renowned Professor Chris Imafidon, Nigeria's Vice president and other leaders met in London to discuss the future for African development in London during the FT Africa summit held in Mayfair. Prof Chris Imafidon said, "Based on populationn trend and the youth absorbtion of technology, the continent was heading for unimaginable prosperity.Prof Imafidon, an adviser to European and American governments, presidents and monarch added most forecast about Africa was too conservative and cited from his much anticipated book "The Genius in You" adding that greatness is inate in everyone. https://radioworks.world/shop/books/the-genius-in-you-how-to-become-extraordinary-and-break-world-records/Others who attended or spoke included Professor Osibanjo, Nigeria's Vice President, DR Congo's President in-waiting, etcAccording to the organisers, too often we focus on Africa's problems, whether of governance, commodity dependency, poor infrastructure or entrenched poverty. Without taking a rose-tinted view, this year's FT Africa Summit aims to shift the focus to what is working in Africa in the hope of drawing broader lessons that could benefit the continent as a whole. In that wcj spirit, the agenda will aim to turn the spotlight on what is going right – without, of course, losing sight of what is going wrong or what could be done better. We will ask the most pressing questions of a range of business people, policymakers, investors, practitioners and innovators, ensuring that the agenda has space for some fresh voices from the worlds of marketing, arts and culture. The thrust will be on Africa telling its own stories and learning from its own complex and diverse experience.