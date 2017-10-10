 
News By Tag
* Award
* Northern Virginia
* Contractor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Dev Technology Selected as a Finalist for Contractor of the Year

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Award
Northern Virginia
Contractor

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Reston - Virginia - US

Subject:
Awards

RESTON, Va. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council has selected Dev Technology Group, Inc. as a finalist for Contractor of the Year in the $25-$75 million category for the 15th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™. These awards honor companies in the government contracting community for their commitment to excellence and their role in shaping the marketplace.

"We are honored to be named as a finalist for this award," stated Susie Sylvester, Dev Technology Co-founder and CEO. "Our team members work hard to support our government clients every day, and it is rewarding to see their efforts recognized in this way."

The final winners of the 2017 Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ will be announced live at the ceremony on November 1, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. An audience of over 950 leaders from across the DC Metro region are expected to attend this event. View the complete list of finalists at the following link: http://www.novachamber.org/northern-virginia-chamber-psc-...

About Dev Technology Group: Founded wcj in 1998, Dev Technology Group is a woman-owned, small disadvantaged business (WOSB, SDB) delivering information technology services and solutions that protect and serve American citizens. Over half of Dev Technology's work supports multiple components within the Department of Homeland Security. Other Departments supported include Justice, Defense, Agriculture, and Smithsonian. Dev Technology specializes in agile software development, database consulting services, biometric capture and integration solutions, and infrastructure management solutions. Dev Technology has been assessed at CMMI-DEV Level 2, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, and is a recipient of multiple industry awards for innovation and growth. For more information, visit http://www.devtechnology.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@devtechnology.com Email Verified
Phone:7036577416
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 10, 2017
Dev Technology Group, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share