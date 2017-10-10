News By Tag
Dev Technology Selected as a Finalist for Contractor of the Year
"We are honored to be named as a finalist for this award," stated Susie Sylvester, Dev Technology Co-founder and CEO. "Our team members work hard to support our government clients every day, and it is rewarding to see their efforts recognized in this way."
The final winners of the 2017 Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ will be announced live at the ceremony on November 1, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. An audience of over 950 leaders from across the DC Metro region are expected to attend this event. View the complete list of finalists at the following link: http://www.novachamber.org/
About Dev Technology Group: Founded wcj in 1998, Dev Technology Group is a woman-owned, small disadvantaged business (WOSB, SDB) delivering information technology services and solutions that protect and serve American citizens. Over half of Dev Technology's work supports multiple components within the Department of Homeland Security. Other Departments supported include Justice, Defense, Agriculture, and Smithsonian. Dev Technology specializes in agile software development, database consulting services, biometric capture and integration solutions, and infrastructure management solutions. Dev Technology has been assessed at CMMI-DEV Level 2, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, and is a recipient of multiple industry awards for innovation and growth. For more information, visit http://www.devtechnology.com.
