Digital Marketers India Launched Strategic Email Marketing Service to Benefit Startup and Enterprise
Digital Marketers India, a digital marketing agency, is renowned for its client-centric moves in the industry. The company's director has announced to offer strategic email marketing service which can fit the budget of any small to large scaled co
Why any company would need to take this email marketing service was one of the questions asked by a media person which was answered as below by Ash Vyas, who is also a digital marketing expert with her decade long experience in the digital marketing and business development industry.
"Email marketing campaigns must follow CAN-SPAM rules. Each email violating the CAN-SPAM rule can cause a penalty up to 40,654$ along with possible imprisonment. If you will see in any company, they run email campaigns to 100s to 1000s of users at a time and 98% of the companies or executives are unaware of these important facts. If they get caught or sued or become the lucky winner by the CAN-SPAM team, then you may make a calculation, how costly it can be .If you think, it doesn't happen, nobody gets penalized, I suggest to spend some time in a little research, a few countries like Denmark, USA, etc. have very tight law for this and actually take serious action on companies who break CAN-SPAM rules.
Another reason which I think is the most important to take professional email marketing service is that a company can generate measurable returns by taking benefit of the email marketing experts who has years of experience in running email marketing campaigns successfully."
According to the shared details, the offered professional email marketing service is not heavy on pocket and thus can be used by any company even a startup. The stated Digital Marketing agency from India offers one time and recurring email wcj marketing services to benefit its customers with their expertise. The representative of the company further shared a list of services which is covered as part of their email marketing service:
· Strategic email campaign design
· Content writing for the email campaign
· Simple or custom email template design
· Lead filtering and segmentation to run effective campaigns
· Detailed Campaign Report
The email marketing service can be used to run different natured campaigns. Some of them are listed below:
· Newsletter
· Special offer or discount email
· Lead nurturing email
· Meeting invite
· Product or service launch
· Custom email based on requirement
The representative of the company shared, they also offer a consultancy service in which they only guide client's company with their expertise to ensure they follow the best guidelines and tip to run an email campaign which can bring success.
"Email marketing is one of the most effective modes of lead nurturing and generation. Many companies are not getting benefited with these amazing digital marketing tool due to lack of expertise. We'd be glad to benefit them with our domain expertise in email marketing to bring success, in fact, measurable success.", Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.
To get more details of stated email marketing service, visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
