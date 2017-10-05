News By Tag
The Retirement Advantage, Inc. Announces Multiple Promotions
Promotions that broaden leadership team and expand the firm as a whole
* Charlie Pritzl – Charlie has been promoted to the Director of Plan Administration, a newly created position, from his previous role as Plan Administration (Production)
* Emily Hooyman – Emily has been promoted to the Organizational Development Manager, another newly created position. In this role she will identify and develop initiatives to enhance organizational capabilities as well collaborating with TRA's Leadership Team to create and implement programs that link employee success with our corporate strategies and goals. She will also be managing our Quality Control Department and overseeing our Acquisition Integration Team. Emily was promoted into this new position from her previous role as Plan Installation Manager that has now been filled by Carrie Bernier.
* Carrie Bernier – As successor to Hooyman, Carrie has been promoted from her position as Plan Administration Team Leader to Plan Installation Manager. In her new role Carrie will be responsible for the successful onboarding of TRA's new business clients, in addition to maintaining her responsibilities as TRA's Integration Specialist where she is dedicated to ensuring the seamless transition of the TRA's acquisitions.
* Brady Onsager – Brady has been promoted from Plan Installation Specialist into the position of Plan Installation Team Leader. In this role he will be supporting the Plan Installation Manager while working closely with internal and external partners to maintain production levels and provide excellent customer service to new and existing clients of TRA.
* Adrianne Kuchta – Adrianne has been promoted to Processing Manager from her previous position of Plan Administration wcj Team Leader, and will now be directing a team of Transaction Coordinators accountable for providing timely and accurate service to clients. She will also be monitoring processes and procedures to ensure accuracy, timeliness, and measurable performance of ongoing processing to ensure we are meeting and exceeding our service standards.
* Luke Radimer – Luke has been promoted into another newly developed position of 3(16) Specialist. The creation of this role is directly linked to the overwhelming success of TRA's delegated 3(16) Plan Administration Relief Services (PARS). In this new role Luke will be responsible for reviewing, updating and maintaining current 3(16) process and procedures utilized within TRA and to creatively partner with internal leadership to expand the product. He will be involved in all aspects of 3(16) services including managing the processes, improving efficiencies, driving growth as we continue to see the sustained success of PARS.
In addition, three individuals have been promoted from Client Relationship Managers (CRM's) to Plan Administration Team Leaders. Our Team Leaders are responsible for providing guidance to a team of CRM's for the purpose of achieving proactive consultation and exceptional customer service.
* Paula Feeney - has 13 years of experience in retirement plan customer service and employee benefit operations. Paula has her Bachelor of Science in Business and Accounting from Merrimack College, and is working towards her Qualified 401(k) Administrator (QKA) ASPPA Designation.
* Babette Engebretson - has 24 years of experience in retirement plan customer service industry, and currently holds both the QKA and Qualified Pension Administrator (QPA) ASPPA Designations.
* Kyle Hazen - has been in the retirement plan industry for more than 16 years. Kyle graduated from Augsburg College, with an Accounting and Business Management major, and is currently working towards his QKA ASPPA Designation.
"These promotions recognize staff members who exemplify the highest standards of performance and achievement as well as inspire excellence in others." said Matt Schoneman, President of TRA.
"We are extremely fortunate to have such an exceptional group of individuals. We are excited to see the impact their leadership will have on our high performing teams as well as our clients' service experience."
About The Retirement Advantage, Inc.:
TRA, based in Wisconsin, is an independently owned third party administration (TPA) firm who delivers proficiency in the administration, consultation, compliance and fiduciary governance of retirement plans for privately held businesses nationwide. Currently TRA provides service to more than 6,000 plan sponsors, 350,000 plan participants and have more than $6 billion in retirement Assets Under our Administration (AUA). For more information visit our website at https://tra401k.com/
TRA's free mobile app is available for download from Apple's iTunes Store and the Google Play Store simply by searching for "The Retirement Advantage."
Media Contact
The Retirement Advantage, Inc. (TRA)
Bill Sunagel
920-831-3251
***@tra401k.com
