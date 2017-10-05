 
News By Tag
* Brunei Logistics Company
* Shipping Company In Brunei
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bandar Seri Begawan
  Bandar Seri Begawan
  Brunei Darussalam
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Archipelago Development Corporation Expands Shipping Service in Brunei Darussalam

Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd, a well-known shipping company in Brunei Darussalam, announces an expansion in its shipping services.
 
 
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei Darussalam - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd, a well-known shipping company in Brunei Darussalam, announces an expansion in its shipping services. The recent expansion is regarding improved serivces and expanded business connections with other companies.

With an ultimate aim of serving its client in a much better way, the team of Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd keeps researching on the prospects of improvement. One such attempt is being made by them recently in which they have widened the range of their shipping services and gained new business contact in the industry. They now have connections with companies like Interglobo Transunion, (SEA) Pte Ltd., Italia Marittima S.p.A., Evergreen Line, Chun An Shipping Holdings, Hatsu Marine Ltd., MTT Shipping Line, Round-The-World Logistics and Yangtze Navigation (Asia) Co. Ltd.

Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd, has deep expertise in handling the shipping of containerised vessels. Other than this, their vast experience gives them the ability to handle the shipping agency for Tug & Barge and Conventional Bulk Carrier with great ease and competence. Also, they are the sub-contractor to a globally renowned firm MOC Sdn. Bhd.  Archipelago had also served as a shipping agent to many offshore installation contractors like Elf Petroleum, Geco-Prakla, France Telecom, Heeremac, Mc Dermott, Harmstorf Submarine, and wcj Saipem Asia.

The wide range of service of Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd also includes an arrangement of work visas and documentation of work related to labour and immigration. Generally, they deal with shipping of different types like livestock, cement, steel deformed bars, crushed rocks, water pipes and ammunition and steel plates.

If you too wish to avail the shipping or other logistics services of Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd in Brunei Darussalam, log on to their website today. For any other query, make a call at (673) 2770659.

About the company:

Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (http://www.archipelago.com.bn/) is a famous Brunei Logistics company. Since its establishment in 1983 as a shipping agent, they have come a long way today. Over these 30 years of existence, ARCHIPELAGO has added Cargo Handling, Worldwide Freight Forwarding and Courier Service to its operation. To know more about the, visit their website.

Media Contact
Sean Yapp
(673) 2221383
***@outlook.com
End
Source:Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd
Email:***@outlook.com
Tags:Brunei Logistics Company, Shipping Company In Brunei
Industry:Shipping
Location:Bandar Seri Begawan - Bandar Seri Begawan - Brunei Darussalam
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share