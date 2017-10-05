News By Tag
Archipelago Development Corporation Expands Shipping Service in Brunei Darussalam
Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd, a well-known shipping company in Brunei Darussalam, announces an expansion in its shipping services.
With an ultimate aim of serving its client in a much better way, the team of Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd keeps researching on the prospects of improvement. One such attempt is being made by them recently in which they have widened the range of their shipping services and gained new business contact in the industry. They now have connections with companies like Interglobo Transunion, (SEA) Pte Ltd., Italia Marittima S.p.A., Evergreen Line, Chun An Shipping Holdings, Hatsu Marine Ltd., MTT Shipping Line, Round-The-World Logistics and Yangtze Navigation (Asia) Co. Ltd.
Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd, has deep expertise in handling the shipping of containerised vessels. Other than this, their vast experience gives them the ability to handle the shipping agency for Tug & Barge and Conventional Bulk Carrier with great ease and competence. Also, they are the sub-contractor to a globally renowned firm MOC Sdn. Bhd. Archipelago had also served as a shipping agent to many offshore installation contractors like Elf Petroleum, Geco-Prakla, France Telecom, Heeremac, Mc Dermott, Harmstorf Submarine, and wcj Saipem Asia.
The wide range of service of Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd also includes an arrangement of work visas and documentation of work related to labour and immigration. Generally, they deal with shipping of different types like livestock, cement, steel deformed bars, crushed rocks, water pipes and ammunition and steel plates.
If you too wish to avail the shipping or other logistics services of Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd in Brunei Darussalam, log on to their website today. For any other query, make a call at (673) 2770659.
About the company:
Archipelago Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (http://www.archipelago.com.bn/
Media Contact
Sean Yapp
(673) 2221383
***@outlook.com
