 
News By Tag
* manicure in Ottawa
* pedicure in Ottawa
* Nails spa Ottawa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ottawa
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Danny Nails and Spa Offers Trend Setting Manicure in Ottawa

The main idea behind Danny Nails and Spa is to offer luxurious and unique manicure to every client.
 
 
favIcon
favIcon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* manicure in Ottawa
* pedicure in Ottawa
* Nails spa Ottawa

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Ottawa - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Services

OTTAWA, Ontario - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Danny Nails and Spa is glad to announce latest services including manicure. They offer the latest style and technique when offering Manicure in Ottawa by using safe and skin friendly ingredients. The Spa uses the least amount of chemicals and highest amount of natural ingredient to offer excellent manicure services to the clients. Instead of keeping the clients waiting, they offer welcome beverages till the clients are offered the services.

All superior quality and high end branded products such as CND Shellac and O.P.I Colors are used to giving proper and long-lasting effects. Moreover, the nail spa uses sterilized tools and equipment required for a manicure. Along with beauty services, the spa also offers free Wi-Fi to the clients.

Cleanliness is a big priority for them so they use cleansed tools. The manicure retains healthy and natural glow of the nails. The manicure services start at $15, spa manicure is $26, French priced around $5, etc and varies depending on the type the client chooses. A combination of spa manicure and pedicure is around $36.

At Danny Nails and Spa, clients get the best Manicure in Ottawa at a pocket-friendly price. They specialize in providing great manicure treatments anytime the client needs. To avoid hassles of waiting clients need to make prior bookings for best and timely service. For any questions, the friendly staff is always at the service and ready to answer any questions the client has. Some of the other services the spa specializes in include pedicure, artificial nail, waxing and more.  Each and every service offered is customized to suit client need. wcj http://www.dannynailsspa.ca/manicure.html

The nail spa has been serving clients for long and remains open Monday through Sunday.

The timing for

Monday-Friday is 9 am to 7:30 pm and for Saturday it is 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday it is 10 am to 5 pm.

For scheduling appointments, users can call up at +1 613-836-8819 or drop by at 500 Hazeldean Rd #110, Kanata, ON K2L 2B5, Canada.

Contact Information

Company Name- Danny Nails & Spa

Address- 500 Hazeldean Rd #110, Kanata, ON K2L 2B5, Canada

Telephone- +1 613-836-8819

Website- http://www.dannynailsspa.ca/

Contact
+1 613-836-8819
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:manicure in Ottawa, pedicure in Ottawa, Nails spa Ottawa
Industry:Beauty
Location:Ottawa - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Danny Nails Spa News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share