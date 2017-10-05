News By Tag
Danny Nails and Spa Offers Trend Setting Manicure in Ottawa
The main idea behind Danny Nails and Spa is to offer luxurious and unique manicure to every client.
All superior quality and high end branded products such as CND Shellac and O.P.I Colors are used to giving proper and long-lasting effects. Moreover, the nail spa uses sterilized tools and equipment required for a manicure. Along with beauty services, the spa also offers free Wi-Fi to the clients.
Cleanliness is a big priority for them so they use cleansed tools. The manicure retains healthy and natural glow of the nails. The manicure services start at $15, spa manicure is $26, French priced around $5, etc and varies depending on the type the client chooses. A combination of spa manicure and pedicure is around $36.
At Danny Nails and Spa, clients get the best Manicure in Ottawa at a pocket-friendly price. They specialize in providing great manicure treatments anytime the client needs. To avoid hassles of waiting clients need to make prior bookings for best and timely service. For any questions, the friendly staff is always at the service and ready to answer any questions the client has. Some of the other services the spa specializes in include pedicure, artificial nail, waxing and more. Each and every service offered is customized to suit client need. wcj http://www.dannynailsspa.ca/
The nail spa has been serving clients for long and remains open Monday through Sunday.
The timing for
Monday-Friday is 9 am to 7:30 pm and for Saturday it is 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday it is 10 am to 5 pm.
For scheduling appointments, users can call up at +1 613-836-8819 or drop by at 500 Hazeldean Rd #110, Kanata, ON K2L 2B5, Canada.
