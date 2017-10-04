News By Tag
Forward Science Partners with Healing Hands In-Home Dental Hygiene to Give Free Screenings
Healing Hands is the practice of registered dental hygienist Marie Ekins, who was responsible for the oral cancer screenings. Of all of the patients screened with the OralID, they were happy that they didn't find abnormalities in any of the patients. "It's so important to remember that everyone needs to be checked," said Marie. "Half of the people screened had dentures instead of teeth, so it wasn't the typical dental check-up, and it was really great! Thankfully we didn't find anything." Marie also thought that the OralID was very efficient. "I was very comfortable using the device. It's perfect for the portability aspect, and I love the fact that it's small and simple. Healing Hands uses it all the time for every patient."
Healing Hands at-home Dental Hygiene never charges for OralID screenings. They also feature the device on their website so people can stay informed on the importance of oral health and getting screened.
About Forward Science
Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued its focus to advance healthcare in oral oncology and launched advanced diagnostic tests (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) and treatment options (SalivaMAX, SalivaCAINE)
To learn more about OralID, or any of Forward Science's products, please visit http://www.forwardscience.com/
About Healing Hands Dental Hygiene
Founded in a passion to care for the underserved, Marie Ekins established Healing Hands In-Home Dental Hygiene with a vision of making dental hygiene affordable and available to everyone in the community. With the capability to travel throughout California offering mobile dental hygiene care, Marie envisions Healing Hands In-Home Dental Hygiene helping many people who do not have the ability to travel to a traditional dental office for regular oral hygiene.
Healing Hands takes a conservative approach to oral hygiene treatment planning, with an extensive amount of time and education being devoted to each patient. Every detail and medical precaution will be followed to ensure your loved one's safety and comfort.
To learn more about Healing Hands Dental Hygiene, visit https://www.healinghandsdentalhygiene.com/
