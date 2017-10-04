 
News By Tag
* Dental Service Organizations
* Forward Science
* Cancer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cypress
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Forward Science Partners with Healing Hands In-Home Dental Hygiene to Give Free Screenings

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dental Service Organizations
* Forward Science
* Cancer

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Cypress - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

CYPRESS, Calif. - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Oral cancer kills one American every hour, which is why screenings and preventative dentistry are a must for everyone, regardless of traditional risk factors. Recently in Cypress, California, Healing Hands At-Home Dental Hygiene attended the Cypress Community Resource Fair, where they offered free oral cancer screenings to the public using the OralID device. The fair brought together between 250 to 300 people at the Cypress Senior Center and Lasted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. It was an event geared toward senior citizens, which offered information for people to learn about different health and medical groups.

Healing Hands is the practice of registered dental hygienist Marie Ekins, who was responsible for the oral cancer screenings. Of all of the patients screened with the OralID, they were happy that they didn't find abnormalities in any of the patients. "It's so important to remember that everyone needs to be checked," said Marie. "Half of the people screened had dentures instead of teeth, so it wasn't the typical dental check-up, and it was really great! Thankfully we didn't find anything." Marie also thought that the OralID was very efficient. "I was very comfortable using the device. It's perfect for the portability aspect, and I love the fact that it's small and simple. Healing Hands uses it all the time for every patient."

Healing Hands at-home Dental Hygiene never charges for OralID screenings. They also feature the device on their website so people can stay informed on the importance of oral health and getting screened.

About Forward Science

Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued its focus to advance healthcare in oral oncology and launched advanced diagnostic tests (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) and treatment options (SalivaMAX, SalivaCAINE). All Forward Science products are designed, developed, and manufactured by their team in-house, ensuring the highest quality of product wcj to go along with their superior customer service. Forward Science has quickly evolved into the industry leader for oral oncology.

To learn more about OralID, or any of Forward Science's products, please visit http://www.forwardscience.com/ or call 855-696-7254.

About Healing Hands Dental Hygiene

Founded in a passion to care for the underserved, Marie Ekins established Healing Hands In-Home Dental Hygiene with a vision of making dental hygiene affordable and available to everyone in the community. With the capability to travel throughout California offering mobile dental hygiene care, Marie envisions Healing Hands In-Home Dental Hygiene helping many people who do not have the ability to travel to a traditional dental office for regular oral hygiene.

Healing Hands takes a conservative approach to oral hygiene treatment planning, with an extensive amount of time and education being devoted to each patient. Every detail and medical precaution will be followed to ensure your loved one's safety and comfort.

To learn more about Healing Hands Dental Hygiene, visit https://www.healinghandsdentalhygiene.com/.

Contact
Forward Science
***@forwardscience.com
End
Source:Forward Science
Email:***@forwardscience.com Email Verified
Tags:Dental Service Organizations, Forward Science, Cancer
Industry:Health
Location:Cypress - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Forward Science LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share